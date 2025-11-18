Defying gravity: How 'Wicked: For Good' collabs can help brands rise with Gen Z

Smith Collection // Gado/Getty Images

When Elphaba sang about breaking free from the rules and trusting her instincts to defy gravity in “Wicked,” she wasn’t just belting out a Broadway anthem. She was articulating something that resonates deeply with today’s young consumers: the courage to leap into the unknown and rewrite the playbook entirely.

That same defiant spirit has propelled “Wicked” into a cultural supernova. The film shattered records with a $165 million global opening weekend, claiming the biggest debut ever for a Broadway adaptation and attracting an audience where nearly half were under 35.

Among opening weekend moviegoers, 29% were aged 25 to 34, while 20% fell between 18 and 24. These aren’t just impressive numbers. They’re a signal that “Wicked” has cracked the code on something notoriously difficult: capturing Gen Z’s attention and keeping it.

In fact, hundreds of brands have tethered themselves to the franchise’s cultural momentum, launching collaborations that blur the line between movie promotion and strategic customer acquisition.

For direct-to-consumer companies competing in an oversaturated digital marketplace, these partnerships represent something more valuable than buzz. They’re a blueprint for how cultural IP, limited edition drops, and collectible design can unlock access to the most influential and elusive generation of shoppers.

The question isn’t whether “Wicked” became a phenomenon. It’s how savvy brands are using that phenomenon to build lasting relationships with consumers who scroll fast, shop deliberately, and demand authenticity at every turn—an approach elk Marketing examines here.

The Drop as a Sampling Tool

Understanding how brands reach Gen Z requires acknowledging a fundamental shift in consumer marketing. For decades, brands relied mostly on traditional advertising, often coupled with in-store merchandising or product sampling. That playbook has somewhat expired.

Today’s youngest consumers rarely shop in physical stores the way their parents did. And when they do, a mailed circular along with bite-sized samples of laundry detergent or shampoo doesn’t register as culturally relevant.

Rather, what captures their fractured attention is a limited window to claim something special. And what drives them to action is the fear of missing out on a cultural moment everyone else seems to be experiencing. The “drop” delivers exactly that.

By compressing a product launch into a tight, urgent timeframe and wrapping it in bold design, brands turn sampling into an event. The “Wicked” franchise’s emerald-and-pink palette offers an instant visual shorthand for collaboration. The aesthetic isn’t just recognizable. It is social currency, which matters more than most marketers initially understood.

Starbucks demonstrated the model’s potential early. Its “Wicked”-themed drinks and collectible drinkware generated lines outside stores and flooded social feeds with user-generated content. The brand wasn’t just selling beverages. It was offering fans a way to participate in a cultural moment while introducing potential new customers to its core menu.

Gain launched a signature scent of laundry detergent packs in conjunction with the big box office release, monetizing on fragrance and making it functional and accessible in homes nationwide.

Pillsbury, owned by General Mills, jumped on board and released their beloved and fan-favorite sugar cookie recipe in a new themed shape to celebrate the film.

Beauty brands moved quickly to capitalize on the same dynamic. OPI and Ulta launched palettes and polishes that immediately trended on TikTok, where tutorials and reviews reached millions of viewers who may have never considered those products otherwise. The collaboration became the reason to try something new.

Even luxury brands like Swarovski are getting in on the marketing surge, releasing a Glinda-wand-inspired Christmas tree ornament, complete with their signature crystal embellishments.

In food, Compartés took the concept of fandom merch and transformed it into a sensory, collectible experience. Each bar paired cinematic design with imaginative flavor storytelling: Glinda’s blend of strawberry, lavender, and white chocolate contrasted with Elphaba’s green apple and caramel.

Its Advent calendar extended that experience with 24 miniature chocolates inspired by scenes, colors, and moods from Oz. This wasn’t just co-branding; it was emotional product design, where flavor, form, and narrative aligned to create something that felt like a limited-edition artifact of the film itself.

Each of these collaborations reveals the same insight: A “drop” isn’t just a product launch, it’s a sampling event for the digital era.

It compresses attention into a window of scarcity, invites participation through design, and leaves behind something far more valuable than a one-time purchase. For direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands competing for Gen Z’s fragmented focus, that’s the kind of gravity-defying lift most campaigns can only dream of.

Why DTC Brands Play Here

The success of the film’s brand collaborations didn’t happen by accident. It revealed how cultural moments can act as accelerants for DTC companies that understand the rhythm of modern fandom.

These types of brand collaborations are redefining what customer acquisition looks like for brands and buyers alike. Each drop doubles as a real-time experiment in audience behavior, highlighting who engages, who converts, and why. That kind of insight is gold for DTC brands trying to build loyalty in an algorithm-driven economy.

After turning the drop into a sampling event, these brands found themselves playing in a new arena, one where storytelling, speed, and data drive growth more effectively than traditional advertising ever could.

They can respond to cultural momentum as it happens, launch limited collections, and track customer behavior in real time. As Universal Pictures chief marketing officer Michael Moses told Variety, “We live in an environment where monoculture doesn’t happen in the way it used to. So, you have to be everywhere.” That omnipresence is precisely what agile, online-first brands do best.

To understand why DTC brands play so effectively in this space, it helps to look at the specific advantages that make them natural collaborators.

Built-in storytelling

Every DTC brand sells more than a product; it sells a story. Partnering with “Wicked” gave these companies an instantly recognizable narrative rooted in friendship, identity, and transformation. These themes mirror the emotional storytelling that DTC consumers already connect with.

A beauty brand like OPI or a chocolatier like Compartés doesn’t need to explain who Elphaba or Glinda are; they can focus on how the products let customers express those personas in everyday life.

Quick-turn product cycles

Without the long lead times of mass retail, DTC brands can move fast. Many “Wicked” collaborations launched in tandem with teaser trailers, opening weekend campaigns, or award season moments.

The speed of these rollouts turned movie milestones into ongoing mini-events, each designed to reignite attention and keep the fandom conversation alive.

First-party data capture

Every limited release offers DTC companies a treasure trove of customer insights. From pre-launch waitlists to QR-coded packaging, each interaction collects valuable first-party data, a critical advantage as privacy regulations tighten.

By analyzing purchasing behavior, whether a shopper chose Glinda’s pastel palette or Elphaba’s moody tones, brands gain nuanced insights they can use to personalize future campaigns.

Collectibility as retention

Limited runs create urgency, but collectible design builds loyalty. Collaborations tapped into the psychology of ownership: “Wicked” fans didn’t just buy a product; they joined a community. Whether it was a Stanley Cup, a pair of Aldo loafers, or a Compartés Advent Calendar, each item became a physical token of participation in a cultural event.

For brands struggling with rising customer acquisition costs, “Wicked”-style collaborations represent something rare: a customer acquisition strategy that feels like a cultural celebration rather than a marketing push.

The movie captures the attention. The brand provides the product. And together, they capture something far more meaningful: a shared moment of identity and expression that keeps Gen Z coming back for more.

The Bigger Picture

The scale of the “Wicked” campaign is hard to overstate. Universal secured over 400 brand partnerships spanning beauty, fashion, food, home décor, and collectibles. That kind of strategic exposure doesn’t happen by accident.

Chief marketing officer Michael Moses was candid about the approach when speaking to Variety. “We were selective with who we pursued.”

Moses explained, “It’s risky for these big retailers to bet on a first movie.” That selectivity paid off. Back in March 2023, Universal brought 200 brand marketers to set in London, showing them footage and materials designed to prove “Wicked” would deliver a cultural moment worth betting on.

The playbook wasn’t entirely new. Barbie’s 2023 campaign generated more than $125 million in incremental retail sales globally, proving that female-driven narratives paired with strategic brand collaborations could move markets at scale.

“Wicked” followed that template but expanded it, creating what Steve Granelli, a pop culture expert at Northeastern University, described as “a new kind of approach to materiality where the merch is kind of its own subculture.”

For household names like Starbucks and Crocs, the collaboration extended reach and reinforced brand presence across demographics. But for smaller, digital-first companies like Compartés, the opportunity looked different.

These brands weren’t chasing mass market visibility. They were using cultural momentum to acquire younger customers more efficiently than more traditional methods.

The most successful categories shared common traits: They were affordable, giftable, and visually compelling enough to dominate social feeds. A chocolate Advent calendar or nail polish set becomes both product and content, driving organic discovery through shares, reviews, and unboxings.

Granelli captured the underlying logic when speaking to media outlets covering the campaign. “We don’t know what all of those small movements are going to move people to buy,” he noted, “but on the off chance four percent of people are going to purchase something because of a collaboration, that’s a win.”

And that percentage represents more than incremental revenue. It signals a fundamental shift in how brands access and convert younger consumers in an era where traditional advertising increasingly falls flat.

Looking Ahead

With “Wicked: For Good” set to release on Nov. 21, brands now find themselves with something Hollywood rarely offers: a built-in sequel to their own marketing strategy.

But the sequel isn’t just another movie release. It’s a second wave of cultural momentum that allows companies to refine their strategies, segment new customer cohorts, and extend the lifecycle of products that have already proven their market fit.

Moses addressed the unusual timeline when speaking to Variety about sustaining momentum across a year-long gap. “I’m not sure there’s a playbook to go by that has this fast of a turnaround,” he acknowledged.

In the interview conducted last November, he said the studio planned to support the film through award season, but that it wouldn’t launch the “Part Two” campaign as early as it did for the first installment. “You can’t miss us if we never go away,” Moses noted, hinting at a strategy designed to keep “Wicked” present without oversaturating.

For brands, this creates breathing room to analyze what worked.

Which products sold out immediately?

Which demographics responded strongest?

What content drove the most engagement?

Those insights become the foundation for “Part Two” collaborations that can target more precisely and convert more efficiently.

The tonal shift in the sequel also opens creative space. Moses confirmed that while the second film grows darker and more complex, it resolves with themes of sisterhood and standing up for what’s right.

That emotional arc gives brands permission to evolve their messaging and product design, reaching audiences who may have sat out the first round or discovered the story late.

Smaller companies with a digital-first marketing approach stand to benefit most from this extended timeline. A single-film collaboration offers one shot at customer acquisition. A two-part story creates multiple entry points, allowing brands to build drop calendars that align with trailers, premieres, and cultural milestones spread across years rather than weeks.

The real advantage isn’t just more opportunities to sell. It’s more time to build relationships with customers who arrived through a cultural moment and stayed because the product delivered.

The Takeaway

If “Defying Gravity” was about rising above limits, then Glinda’s “Popular” reveals how brands stay relevant: by meeting people where they are.

“Wicked” demonstrated that entertainment IP can function as a modern marketing infrastructure, turning mass anticipation into measurable engagement.

For direct-to-consumer brands, the campaign offered more than visibility; it provided a blueprint for growth in a climate defined by rising acquisition costs and stricter data privacy rules. That shift matters because it points to a future where storytelling and commerce are no longer separate, but symbiotic.

Limited drops create urgency. Collectible design fosters loyalty. Storytelling built around characters that audiences already love converts faster than traditional paid media.

In other words, theatrical IP gives brands permission to participate in culture rather than interrupt it, transforming fandom into a measurable business asset.

For companies navigating stricter privacy regulations and fragmented attention spans, these partnerships deliver what performance marketing increasingly cannot: access to younger shoppers through channels that feel organic rather than intrusive.

Whether it’s premium chocolate bars or emerald-tinted nail polish, every product becomes a bridge between fandom and commerce.

The yellow brick road to Gen Z’s wallet doesn’t require massive ad budgets. It requires showing up where culture already lives, offering something worth keeping, and trusting that the right collaborations can carry brands somewhere over the rainbow.

This story was produced by elk Marketing and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.