The hidden costs of business credit cards — and how to avoid them

Kreative Photography // Shutterstock

No-fee business credit cards often include perks for startup founders and small business owners. From double the points to airport lounge access, you can get benefits that make your credit card spending go further. However, a problem arises when you don’t read the fine print and encounter pesky hidden costs — fees you didn’t even know you had to worry about. The catch is that “no annual fee” doesn’t mean “no cost.” It simply means there is no fee to use the credit card.

Take late payment fees, for example, which can cost your business 2% to 3% of the past-due amount if you don’t make a credit card payment on time. In 2022, U.S. credit cardholders collectively spent a record $15 billion on late fees, according to a report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. These types of fees can quickly add up and cause serious damage to your bottom line, especially as your business scales.

In this article, Mercury outlines common hidden business credit card fees that may creep up on your company, and offers insights to help you select a card that minimizes them.

What counts as a “hidden cost”

A business credit card with no annual fee may sound tempting, but it’s important to be aware of looming hidden fees that may impact your business. Here are some common hidden costs that no-fee business credit cards often carry:

Introductory rates that spike: Some credit cards will offer a low introductory rate to entice new businesses, such as 0% on purchases. Introductory rates may seem attractive but often increase sharply after six to 12 months. With deferred or promotional APRs (annual percentage rates), you might be looking at a 20% to 30% jump in fees and finance charges in some cases.

Some credit cards will offer a low introductory rate to entice new businesses, such as 0% on purchases. Introductory rates may seem attractive but often increase sharply after six to 12 months. With deferred or promotional APRs (annual percentage rates), you might be looking at a 20% to 30% jump in fees and finance charges in some cases. Foreign transaction fees: If you use your business credit card to make purchases from foreign vendors or businesses, you may incur a foreign transaction fee, which is typically around 3% per transaction.

If you use your business credit card to make purchases from foreign vendors or businesses, you may incur a foreign transaction fee, which is typically around 3% per transaction. Late payment penalties: Missed your payment deadline? You may be looking at a fee of 2% to 3% of the past-due amount. Sometimes these fees can increase when you have had multiple late payments.

Missed your payment deadline? You may be looking at a fee of 2% to 3% of the past-due amount. Sometimes these fees can increase when you have had multiple late payments. Employee card fees: Many business credit cards charge a per-card, per-year fee for employee credit cards, which can quickly add up if you’ve got multiple employees.

Many business credit cards charge a per-card, per-year fee for employee credit cards, which can quickly add up if you’ve got multiple employees. Over-limit or return payment fees: If you go over your credit card limit, you may be hit with a fee (but you have to opt in to approve it). If you schedule a payment to pay a credit card bill and don’t have enough money in your bank account, you may be looking at a fee from the credit card issuer.

If you go over your credit card limit, you may be hit with a fee (but you have to opt in to approve it). If you schedule a payment to pay a credit card bill and don’t have enough money in your bank account, you may be looking at a fee from the credit card issuer. Cash advance fees: If you want to take out a cash advance from your credit card, you may be faced with a 3% to 5% fee. For those withdrawing hundreds of dollars, that’s no small amount.

If you want to take out a cash advance from your credit card, you may be faced with a 3% to 5% fee. For those withdrawing hundreds of dollars, that’s no small amount. Balance transfer fees: Want to move your credit card balance to a different card? Some business credit cards charge 3% to 5% of the amount transferred.

Want to move your credit card balance to a different card? Some business credit cards charge 3% to 5% of the amount transferred. Statement or data access fees: Some credit cards charge a flat-rate fee to send paper statements, while others charge fees for exporting data to accounting tools.

Why these fees matter for startups

A business credit card with no annual fee but several hidden fees can directly impact your profits, especially as your business scales. When it’s just you and another employee, your total hidden fees may be a few dollars each month — no big deal. However, when your business expands, those fees can compound and cut into your runway.

More employee credit cards can mean more exposure to hidden fees, and higher credit card spending can mean higher potential for massive risk. For example, a 2% foreign transaction fee for $200 is $4, but if you’re spending $20,000, then that 2% is $400. And that’s just one example.

Most startups and small businesses don’t forecast for hidden credit card fees, so they can be hit with financial surprises when they get their credit card bill. Those hidden fees can take up capital that was earmarked for strategic initiatives, leaving your business scrambling to make up the difference.

How to vet a business credit card for hidden costs

Want to know how to spot the difference between a true low-cost corporate card for startups and one that is a master of disguise? Consider these points when doing your research.

Spend time on the fine print

Credit card fine print can be difficult to understand, but it’s worth your time and energy. Read the full cardholder agreement and Schumer Box, paying special attention to the Fees and Rates table. Remember to also look at Rewards Terms and Conditions, which may state expiry dates for promotions. In the Additional Services section, you may find details about employee cards and statement delivery, along with their associated fees.

Ask the right questions

Whether you’re dealing with a traditional bank or a modern fintech credit card provider, ask questions regarding what triggers an APR penalty, fees for foreign transactions, and grace periods for late payments. Don’t be afraid to poke and prod when it comes to business credit card fees.

Consider rewards minus fees based on your real usage

Does your credit card spend include a lot of travel? The travel perks may be worth the employee card fees, for example. Determine the right balance of fees versus rewards for your business.

Pay attention to the red flags

Tiered reward structures that require high spend thresholds typically don’t work well for startups and small businesses with low credit card spend. Also, consider whether the business credit card requires a personal guarantee and doesn’t separate personal liability from your business.

What no annual fee really means

No annual fee means that the credit card issuer doesn’t charge a fixed amount membership fee for your business to use the credit card — it does not mean there are no fees overall. In fact, you’ll find that many no-fee business credit cards have trade-offs: No annual fee for fewer perks, stricter terms, and some hidden fees for good measure.

For example, at the time of writing, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card has a $0 annual fee, but 0% intro APR is for 12 months from account opening on purchases. After that, you’re looking at a 17.24% to 23.24% variable APR. The Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards also has no annual fee; however, the foreign transaction fees are 3% and cash advance fees are 4%.

It’s easy to get excited at the prospect of no annual fees, but it’s key to remember that an annual fee is just one type of fee a credit card charges. There are many other business credit card fees, and they’re not always visible right up front. Businesses should do their due diligence when evaluating business credit cards.

This story was produced by Mercury and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.