Types of displays in retail: Which is right for you?

Choosing the right type of product display in a retail store can significantly impact how customers interact with and buy products. From high-visibility endcaps to durable permanent fixtures, each display type serves a specific purpose. Factors like store layout, product type, budget and campaign length all play a role in determining the best fit.

This guide explores different retail display examples to help you narrow down your options.

Why Retail Displays Matter for Brands

Retail displays play a critical role in how brands connect with consumers. In a crowded marketplace, where consumers are often overwhelmed by choice, well-designed displays help products stand out and influence purchasing decisions. The right retail display will:

Drive visibility and brand awareness: Retail displays increase product visibility by strategically placing items in a store’s high-traffic areas. A branded endcap or stand-alone display helps customers notice the product, and, over time, this exposure builds recognition and trust.

Key Types of Displays in Retail

Each display type serves a different purpose. Understanding the strengths of displays like endcaps, floor stands and pallets is key to strategic merchandising decisions that align with shopper behavior.

Endcap displays: Located at the end of aisles, these displays maximize visibility in high-traffic areas. They’re best for promotions, seasonal items and impulse buys, such as new summer drinks placed at the end of an aisle near checkout.

While these formats refer to where and how a display is positioned in-store, it is equally important to consider how a display is built and used. Displays can be temporary, permanent, mixed-material, custom, stock and interactive.

Temporary Displays

Temporary displays are designed for short-term use, typically lasting a few weeks to a few months. They support seasonal promotions, product launches and limited-time offers. These displays are often made from corrugated cardboard or lightweight plastics, which are cost-effective and easy to recycle. Additional benefits include:

Quick to produce and install

Ideal for test campaigns and promotions

Low cost with high visibility

Easily updated or replaced

A temporary display catches attention with bold colors and messaging and is often found near entrances, endcaps or checkout lanes, where shoppers are more likely to make impulse buys. Options include dump bins, standees and corrugated displays. For example, a cereal brand may launch a themed display tied to a movie release and place it near the breakfast aisle. This approach would draw in shoppers, especially families, and boost short-term sales.

Permanent Displays

Permanent displays are built to last a few years. They are typically used for flagship items and high-performing products or to enhance a brand’s long-term presence in a store. These displays are built from durable materials like metal, wood, acrylic or molded plastic, which support heavy use and frequent stocking. A few key benefits are:

Enhancing brand identity long term

Offering a high return on investment over time

Withstanding wear and heavy foot traffic

Supporting consistent merchandising

Permanent displays become part of the store environment. They often communicate trust and quality, especially when paired with well-maintained branding and lighting. For example, a cosmetics brand may use a sleek, illuminated display in a retail beauty section that allows customers to browse, test and learn about the products.

Mixed-Material Displays

Mixed-material displays combine different materials, such as metal frames with cardboard graphics or wood bases with plastic signage, to balance design, durability and cost. They offer the following benefits:

Simple customization

Durability in key areas like shelving

Visual appeal

A premium look with scalable components

These displays offer a polished presentation that elevates the product’s perceived value. They can create an upscale feel without the cost of a permanent display. For example, a tech accessory brand might use metal shelving with branded cardboard headers to showcase phone chargers and headphones.

Custom Displays

Custom displays are fully tailored to a brand’s product, messaging and goals. These displays are designed to stand out, enhance the brand story and reflect specific retail environments. Some top benefits include:

Unique design tailored to product dimensions and shopper flow

Strong branding opportunities

Competitive edge in a crowded category

Opportunity for storytelling and interaction

Custom displays often make a big impression. A shopper who interacts with a uniquely shaped or themed display may be more likely to engage and remember the brand.

Interactive Displays

Interactive displays invite the customer to touch, try, test or explore a product through physical or digital interaction. These displays can range from simple sampling stations to tech-enabled kiosks with touchscreens, motion sensors or augmented reality. Some advantages are:

Centralizing customer engagement

Offering multisensory appeal

Being technology-forward with digital components like screens

Supporting shopper insights with reliable engagement metrics

Interactive displays create meaningful, two-way experiences that draw attention and build brand connection. When done well, they make the shopping experience more personal, informative and enjoyable, converting interest into action.

How to Choose the Right Display for Your Brand

Choosing the right retail display is a strategic decision that should align with a brand’s objectives, budget, product type and the retail environment.

Understand the Product Requirements

Different products may need to be displayed in unique ways. A display that performs well for lightweight packaged snacks may be unsuitable for larger, high-value electronics. Consider the following potential requirements:

Size and weight: Heavier items need sturdy shelving, while lighter items can be supported by cardboard.

Know the Retail Environment

Retail displays must work within the constraints and opportunities of the in-store environment. Big-box stores often have more space available or allow permanent displays, while convenience stores need compact, easy-to-assemble displays. Club stores or warehouse formats focus on volume, so they may require heavy-duty pallet displays with ample product space.

Align With Budget and Timeline

Budget and production lead time will influence whether a brand can invest in permanent, custom designs or should consider temporary alternatives. Temporary displays are cost-effective and quick to produce — ideal for short promotions. In comparison, permanent or mixed-material displays require a larger upfront investment but offer long-term value.

Remember to consider shipping and installation costs, too. Some displays may be prepacked and ready to go, while others require assembly or special freight handling.

Match the Display to Brand Identity

Every retail touch point reinforces the brand. The display should feel like an extension of the packaging, advertising and brand voice. Luxury brands often choose high-end materials and minimalistic design, while eco-conscious brands like to emphasize recyclable materials or natural finishes. For example, a natural beverage brand might use wood or kraft board in its display to highlight its clean-label ingredients and sustainable values.

Consider Shopper Behavior and Experience

Think from the consumer’s perspective. What will make them stop, engage and act? Eye-level placement improves visibility and interaction, while clear signage with concise messaging helps shoppers quickly understand product benefits. For better convenience, make sure consumers have easy access to the display and products.

Plan for Scalability and Flexibility

If the brand is available in multiple stores or regions, displays should be adaptable. Consider:

Design consistency: Can the same design be used across different retailers?

Sustainability in Retail Display

Sustainability is an increasingly important factor in retail display design, as brands and retailers work to reduce environmental impact while meeting consumer expectations. Eco-conscious shoppers are looking beyond products — they are paying attention to how those products are presented.

Sustainable retail displays typically focus on material selection, modularity and end-of-life planning. These efforts include using recyclable or biodegradable materials like corrugated cardboard, wood or steel. Displays are also being designed for reuse or easy disassembly to support recycling and reduce landfill waste.

Many retailers now partner with vendors with environmental certifications, and some opt for digital and interactive displays that reduce the need for printed signage. Ultimately, sustainable display choices can align with corporate social responsibility goals while reinforcing brand values and improving the in-store customer experience.

Elevating Your Brand With the Right Display Partner

There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to retail displays. Your choice depends on product strategy, timeline and in-store environment.

The best display strikes a balance between brand aesthetics and retail functionality. It should look great, perform well in-store and enhance the shopping experience. By weighing the benefits of each display type, from format to construction, you can create a merchandising strategy that drives engagement, supports sales and reflects your brand’s values.

