Futureproof your career: 6 AI-resilient skilled trades and industrial roles

The AI revolution is here. To future-proof your career prospects, it may be time to look beyond the cubicle.

The outlook is increasingly uncertain for many office professionals: Intel has been busy cutting roughly 24,000 jobs this year — about a quarter of its core workforce. Meanwhile, Amazon recently laid off 14,000 corporate roles as it layers in AI-driven efficiencies. And they’re far from alone: Brookings Institute found that more than 30% of the workforce could see at least half of their job’s tasks disrupted by AI technology, particularly in highly paid knowledge work fields. The potential for organizations to do more with less headcount continues to put existing white-collar jobs at risk.

Whether you’re a new grad entering the workforce or someone on the cusp of a career transition, a 9-to-5 role looks a lot less secure than it once did. Instead, consider looking outside of an office setting and choosing a hands-on, shift-based role, building skills that will stay relevant in the age of AI.

Shift-based work remains in high demand. Labor research shows that for every five skilled tradespeople who retire, only two younger entrants replace them, a talent gap that has persisted for nearly two decades. Some of the most resilient roles today come from manufacturing, logistics, and energy, where plant managers, warehouse supervisors, and other functional leaders depend on skilled, shift-based employees to keep production and logistics running.

These careers offer the flexibility to work more or fewer hours based on your outside commitments. They also often afford you the opportunity to earn lucrative overtime pay at 1.5 to 2 times your normal hourly rate.

TeamSense dug into data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, analyst advice, and expert opinion to identify some key, shift-based career paths that will be most resilient to AI disruption. The occupations spotlighted here meet several key criteria:

These jobs are all frequently paid hourly, with the opportunity to periodically modify schedules and accrue overtime pay.

The pool has been limited to jobs that don’t require specialized degrees; they can be obtained with either a high school diploma or up to a two-year training or certificate program.

These career fields are not only growing faster than average, but the BLS anticipates a minimum of 10,000 new jobs in each by 2034.

The salary for each role is higher than the average for jobs requiring no four-year degree, averaging at least $50,000 per year.

With those criteria in mind, here are some of the best career paths to consider.

Solar photovoltaic installers

The demand for specialists who can support sustainable power operations is booming — and they’re rarely 9-to-5 jobs. Roles focused on solar, wind, geothermal, and electrical power are on the rise. In particular, employment for solar photovoltaic (PV) installers is expected to increase by 42%, adding 12,000 new jobs between 2024 and 2034.

Unlike many other high-growth fields, these jobs rarely require a four-year degree. Some workers complete certificate or technical training programs, but much of the skill development happens on the job. The career pays competitively for a non-degreed job, especially when overtime is factored in: The mean annual pay is $51,860.

AI tools can be used to optimize system design, predict energy output, and automate inventory/scheduling, but solar installation relies on human labor and judgment, making this a highly AI-resilient field.

Electricians

From powering residences to maintaining factories, warehouses and the electrical grid itself, demand for licensed electricians is projected to grow by 9% through 2034, adding more than 77,000 new jobs.

Most electricians complete a paid apprenticeship that combines classroom instruction with on-the-job training, typically lasting four to five years. Along the way, apprentices earn while they learn, and after licensing, they can step into a career with strong earning potential. The median annual pay for electricians is about $62,350, with top earners making over $100,000.

AI is being used to monitor electrical equipment and provide diagnostics to support preventative maintenance, which can reduce downtime due to breakdowns and outages. However, licensed electricians are still needed to interpret reports, install smart systems, and carry out repairs. As systems grow more complex, electricians who can work alongside AI tools will be in higher demand.

“In my opinion, shift-based roles that involve unpredictable environments, hands-on troubleshooting, safety decisions and direct human interaction, such as electrical, plumbing, HVAC, emergency response and some healthcare roles will always find sustainability because AI can help, but it can never be replaced,” says Daniel Vasilevski, director and owner of Pro Electrical in Sydney, Australia. “For me, the future belongs to workers who pair technical skills with adaptability while using AI to handle the routine.”

Construction equipment operators

Construction equipment operators drive and control equipment like bulldozers, excavators, backhoes, and cranes to clear land, move earth, lift materials, and prepare sites for development. Because construction sites operate on tight timelines and unpredictable conditions, these jobs are often shift-based, requiring early mornings, nights, or weekend coverage to keep projects on schedule.

Employment for construction equipment operators is projected to grow roughly 4% from 2024 to 2034, adding more than 19,500 new positions. Most operators learn through a high school diploma plus on-the-job training, though some complete formal training programs or apprenticeships that can shorten the learning curve and lead to higher pay. Operators must also earn safety certifications to handle certain types of machinery.

The median annual wage is around $54,500, with experienced operators or those in specialized fields like crane operation earning $80,000 or more. Overtime is common, especially on large-scale projects.

While we’re seeing more semi-autonomous features arise in construction equipment, such as collision detection and grade control, they assist operators rather than replace them. Human operators are able to make quick decisions that require experience and real-world context, with additional support from AI-driven alerts and notifications.

Industrial machinery mechanics

Industrial machinery mechanics install, maintain, and repair equipment ranging from conveyor belts and packaging machines to robotics and automated systems. Because industrial facilities often run 24/7, these mechanics are frequently needed on shifts, weekends, or on-call rotations to respond quickly when machines break down.

Employment for industrial machinery mechanics is projected to grow about 13% from 2024 to 2034, much faster than the average for all occupations, with a net growth of 69,200 new positions by 2034. That growth reflects rising demand for manufacturing efficiency, as well as the need to keep increasingly complex, automated systems online with minimal downtime.

The median annual wage for industrial machinery mechanics is about $63,700, and because downtime in manufacturing is costly, there’s plenty of opportunity for lucrative overtime pay. As manufacturers modernize their lines, mechanics who can diagnose issues across both mechanical and automated systems are increasingly in demand.

AI tools can support predictive maintenance and diagnostics in factory and industrial settings. And though this should lead to fewer outages and failures, it also creates more work for mechanics, who are relied upon to monitor, update, and fine-tune equipment to maintain productivity. Industrial machinery mechanics stand to benefit from the rise of AI, as they’re the ones called upon to turn data insights into action, keep complex systems running safely, and ensure that automated production lines deliver on their promise of efficiency.

Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters build and service the piping systems that support residential, commercial, and industrial sites, ensuring that critical water, gas, and steam lines function reliably. From repairing burst pipes in homes to installing massive piping systems in hospitals or factories, demand for these skilled trades is expected to remain strong, with employment projected to grow about 4% through 2034, adding more than 22,000 new jobs nationwide. Most plumbers learn the trade through a paid apprenticeship, which can last up to five years, and then earn a median wage of around $63,000.

In plumbing, every service call can present unique challenges. From a hidden burst pipe beneath concrete to a gas leak in a commercial kitchen, each scenario demands far more than checklist discipline. As Mike Rowe, creator and host of the renowned “Dirty Jobs,” puts it: “These tradespeople rely on real-time judgement, hands-on skill, adapting tools on the spot and navigating unfamiliar environments — capabilities that go beyond standard workflows and remain impervious to full automation.”

While AI can streamline and automate processes like scheduling and inventory management, the actual work of installing, repairing, and maintaining piping systems relies on skilled humans.

First-line production and logistics supervisors

First-line supervisors in manufacturing and logistics coordinate crews, manage schedules, and ensure that production lines, warehouse operations, and logistics run safely, efficiently, and to specification.

Employment for first-line supervisors of production and operating workers is projected to remain steady, with more than 67,000 openings expected each year through 2034 as experienced professionals retire. These roles typically require several years of hands-on plant-floor experience, such as machine operation, assembly, quality inspection, or material handling, before moving into leadership positions. Many supervisors also complete certifications in safety management, lean manufacturing, or industrial technology to accelerate advancement.

The median annual wage is approximately $65,900, with top earners making more than $103,000, particularly in high-volume or specialized operations. Because manufacturing and logistics operations run across multiple shifts, supervisors often work nights, weekends, or on-call rotations to keep production moving.

AI tools can support tasks like communication, scheduling, inventory forecasting, and equipment monitoring, but supervisors remain responsible for real-time decisions, safety sign-offs, and operational judgment that require human oversight.

What makes an occupation AI-resilient?

Whether or not any of these specific jobs are speaking to you, there are plenty of other AI-resilient career opportunities out there. You just need to know what to look for.

There’s no question that virtually every industry has been impacted by AI. But by seeking out careers where AI is used to supplement and guide your work, rather than replace it, you’ll be able to harness the power of artificial intelligence to be more productive and impactful in your own job. To choose a role that’s more likely to stand the test of time, focus on these factors.

Physical presence

Any role that requires a human at the helm to operate machinery or repair components is unlikely to be automated out of existence anytime soon. While we are seeing more autonomous machinery being used across industries, human dexterity is often required to ensure proper oversight and reduce the risk of accidents.

Unpredictable tasks

Automated equipment often works well in controlled environments, but may not be of much use in less ideal conditions, such as rainy weather, rocky terrain, or congested job sites. Machines often can’t anticipate issues like shifting soil or sudden equipment malfunctions. In such cases, human operators are essential for making split-second decisions that ensure safety, efficiency, and compliance with regulations.

“The shift workers I hire who advance fastest are those who master diagnostic reasoning under pressure,” says Darin Garvey, president of Basement Waterproofing Scientists in Radnor, Pennsylvania. “Last month, one of our technicians identified a foundation leak that our thermal imaging missed by noticing unusual mineral deposits on a basement wall. That kind of contextual pattern recognition, combined with hands-on investigation, is what separates valuable workers from replaceable ones.”

Human judgment

AI can analyze data and recommend actions, but it can’t be trusted to make moral judgments. Consider deciding whether a site is safe to enter, how to respond to a client in distress, or when it’s worth delaying production to avoid risk. These decisions often carry legal and moral responsibility, which cannot be outsourced to an algorithm.

Emotional connection

Particularly for roles like shift supervisors, it’s important to build a personal connection with your employees to foster trust and boost morale. While AI tools can offer recommendations, they can’t demonstrate leadership — when your role is focused on leading a team and bringing people together, there’s no artificial equivalent.

“Shift work often involves team coordination or customer interaction (e.g., in healthcare or logistics),” says Jason Stephenson, SVP of marketing at the career readiness platform Orchard. “Soft skills like empathy, conflict resolution, and clear communication are AI-proof and can be honed via workshops or role-playing exercises.”

Legal/regulated accountability

In fields like healthcare, construction, emergency response, and utilities, the presence of a licensed professional ensures accountability and keeps human judgment at the center of critical operations. Many projects require a supervisor to sign off on work to remain compliant with federal standards such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the National Electrical Code, or state licensing requirements. These regulations are designed to protect safety and quality, ensuring that a human bears ultimate responsibility. AI may support these processes, but it cannot replace the legal and ethical authority of a certified professional.

“Managing environmental projects across construction sites for 26 years has taught me that regulatory compliance expertise is absolutely bulletproof against AI,” adds Steve Rosas, president of Omega Environmental Services in Newport Beach, California. “When AQI levels hit 151 during California’s wildfire season, I need workers who can immediately implement proper respirator protocols and adjust site operations — that’s hands-on judgment that can’t be automated.”

The winning ticket: Pairing relevant skills with AI literacy

Speaking with business leaders across a diverse range of industries, the common thread is that the most resilient career prospects belong to professionals who pair technical expertise and soft skills with AI literacy. These employees can easily take advantage of automations that can streamline their workflows for enhanced productivity and tap into data insights that help them uncover issues so that they can prioritize the right course of action.

“The biggest trend I’m seeing is employers prioritizing workers who can collaborate with AI tools rather than compete against them,” says Margaret Phares, executive director of the Professional Association of Résumé Writers & Career Coaches in St. Petersburg, Florida. “Successful candidates now arrive with basic familiarity with digital diagnostic tools, automated scheduling systems, or predictive maintenance software. They position themselves as the human interpreter who makes sense of what the technology reports.”

“What sets candidates apart is earning stackable micro-certifications in adjacent skills while building their reputation as the person others turn to during crisis situations. A plumber who also understands smart home integration, or a warehouse worker who trains new hires on safety protocols — these combination roles create the job security that pure technical skills alone can’t provide.”

By learning to use AI to complement your skills, you’ll be able to pave a career path that will make you irreplaceable.

As industries modernize, the most future-proof careers will rely on skilled people supported, not replaced, by smart technology. That philosophy reflects what many top companies in industrial verticals already know: Frontline teams thrive when they’re equipped with tools that simplify communication, support their judgment, reduce downtime, and keep operations running smoothly.

This story was produced by TeamSense and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.