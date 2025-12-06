These are the top financial New Year's resolutions for 2026

Sutthiphong Chandaeng // Shutterstock

More than half of Americans plan to ring in 2026 with a financial resolution, but only about two in five think they’ll actually stick with it, according to the new Financial New Year’s Resolution Report from Motley Fool Money, based on a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults.

The findings reveal a clear tension: Americans want to save more, pay down debt, and build better money habits, yet confidence in follow-through is shaky at best.

Across age groups and income levels, the top financial resolutions are consistent: paying off debt, saving for major life milestones, and cutting back on spending. But rising costs are the biggest cited threat to staying on track among survey respondents.

Here’s what Americans hope to change in 2026 about their finances — and what might derail their plans.

Paying off debt tops Americans’ financial goals for 2026

Paying off debt is the No. 1 financial resolution for Americans heading into 2026, with one in four adults citing it as their top financial goal, according to Motley Fool Money’s new Financial New Year’s Resolution Report.

Top five financial resolutions for 2026

Paying off debt – 25% Saving for a major life milestone (home, wedding, car) – 16% Saving for a large purchase (vacation, electronics, furniture) – 8% Saving more for retirement – 9%. Increasing income – 9%

How each generation is approaching 2026

Gen Z: Focused on saving for major life milestones (23%), paying off debt (19%), and investing (11%).

Focused on saving for major life milestones (23%), paying off debt (19%), and investing (11%). Millennials: Prioritize paying off debt (26%) and saving for a large purchase (10%).

Prioritize paying off debt (26%) and saving for a large purchase (10%). Gen X: Emphasize boosting retirement savings (14%) and paying off debt (28%).

Emphasize boosting retirement savings (14%) and paying off debt (28%). Baby boomers: Put retirement savings (18%) and paying off debt (24%) at the top of their list.

Motley Fool Money

Debt remains a universal concern across generations, underscoring how tough it is for Americans to balance spending with income regardless of age. For those looking to tackle high-interest debt quicker, a balance transfer card can help consolidate debt balances and reduce interest costs, giving you a head start on your debt repayment plan, according to Joel O’Leary, Motley Fool Money’s personal finance expert.

Vacations and travel lead savings goals for 2026

Among adults saving for a major life milestone in 2026, vacations and travel top the list at 30%. Other popular savings goals include a down payment on a car (20%), home improvements (19%), and home renovations (19%). Fewer than 10% are saving for education expenses, like college tuition, starting a small business or side hustle, or a wedding.

Short-term financial goals, especially travel, are driving more of the savings behavior than long-term investments, particularly among younger adults. Here’s how the priorities break down by generation:

Gen Z: Down payment on a car (25%) and education expenses (13%).

Down payment on a car (25%) and education expenses (13%). Millennials: Vacations (28%) and a tie between a down payment on a car (19%) and a down payment on a house (19%).

Vacations (28%) and a tie between a down payment on a car (19%) and a down payment on a house (19%). Baby boomers and Gen X: Vacations (41% and 34%) and home renovations (29% and 23%).

Motley Fool Money

For travelers hoping to stretch their savings further, a travel rewards credit card can help rack up points or miles on everyday spending, turning short-term savings into long-term perks, notes O’Leary.

Credit cards are the top debt-payoff priority for 2026

Among Americans planning to pay down debt in 2026, 37% are prioritizing credit card debt. Other types of debt that survey respondents are seeking to pay down include mortgage debt (13%), personal loan debt (11%), auto loan debt (7%), and buy-now, pay-later debt (9%).

Younger adults are more likely to focus on student loan debt, credit card debt, and BNPL debt, while older generations place greater emphasis on mortgage repayment and paying off credit card debt.

Motley Fool Money

Just 4 in 10 Americans feel confident they’ll hit their 2026 financial goals

Only 43% of adults think they’ll stick to their financial resolutions in 2026. Rising costs and habit hurdles are the biggest warning signs, especially for younger adults, who report the lowest confidence.

Confidence peaks among baby boomers (60%) and bottoms out with Gen Z (30%).

Top barriers to staying on track

Rising costs (39%)

Difficulty maintaining habits (30%)

Lack of time (17%)

Insufficient knowledge (7%)

Limited support from family or friends (7%)

Motley Fool Money

Only a quarter of Americans kept their financial resolutions in 2025

Looking back, just 27% of adults successfully stuck to their financial resolutions in 2025. Another 10% abandoned their financial goals due to rising costs, 7% struggled with habits, and 52% did not make a resolution at all. Younger adults were more likely to set financial resolutions but less likely to stick with them, while older adults showed higher follow-through when they made financial goals.

Hitting your financial goals in 2026

Many Americans use the new year as a fresh start, and financial resolutions are no exception. Nearly all financial New Year’s resolutions tend to be long-term. They are money goals that are realized over months, if not years, and require consistent time, effort, money, and discipline.

Here are a few tips from Joel O’Leary to help you stay on track:

Open a high-yield savings account to grow your cash without risk and fees. Consider a balance transfer credit card to eliminate credit card interest and make paying off credit card debt more manageable. Create a retirement plan and stick to it with the help of automated deposits. Use a travel credit card strategically to build rewards towards a big trip.

Even the best New Year’s resolutions can be tough to maintain, and life can get in the way. But simply setting a financial goal and sticking with it for as long as you can, can still make a meaningful impact on your financial health.

Methodology

Motley Fool Money surveyed 2,000 American adults via Pollfish on Nov. 3, 2025. Results were post-stratified to generate nationally representative data based on age and gender. Pollfish employs organic random device engagement sampling, a statistical method that recruits respondents through a randomized invitation process across various digital platforms. This technique helps to minimize selection bias and ensure a diverse participant pool.

