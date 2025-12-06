Top 50 safest cities in the US
Miro Vrlik Photography // Shutterstock
For many homebuyers, safety is a top concern when shopping for a house. It can influence if they feel comfortable living there, and safety ratings can greatly affect local housing market trends.
For those in the market to buy or rent a home and looking for just the right spot, SoFi shares a list of the 50 safest cities from NeighborhoodScout.
Key Points
- The safest cities in the U.S. are determined based on the number of violent and property crimes per 1,000 inhabitants in each city.
- Factors such as low crime rates, strong law enforcement presence, and proactive community initiatives contribute to a city’s safety.
- The safest cities can vary by region and population size, with smaller cities often ranking higher.
- Safety rankings can help individuals and families make informed decisions about where to live and raise children.
How Is the Safest Cities List Determined?
To compile its list of the safest cities, NeighborhoodScout looks at FBI statistics for property and violent crime in cities across the country that have a population of 25,000 or more. This list now includes areas with a township form of government, which has resulted in a larger pool of locations and many newcomers to the list. (See the full list of 100 safest cities on the NeighborhoodScout site.)
What Are the Safest Cities in the US?
The safest cities in America tend to be suburban areas close to major cities like Boston. Only one spot on this list, Rexburg, Idaho, is outside a major metropolitan area.
Massachusetts is home to the most cities on the list at 18. Texas, with six cities on the list, ranks in second place.
The 50 Safest U.S. Cities in 2025
Here’s a countdown of the 50 safest cities in the U.S. to call home. Consider safety, along with local housing market trends, when thinking about relocating.
50. Friendswood, Texas
Friendswood began as a Quaker town in 1895 and became known for growing and preserving Magnolia figs. Since the 1950s, it has transformed into a quiet bedroom community 30 minutes from Houston and Galveston.
- Population: 41,004
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.5
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 152
- Major City Nearby: Houston
49. Newton, Massachusetts
A strong school system and proximity to downtown Boston draw homebuyers to this suburban community, which is actually a cluster of 13 villages.
- Population: 87,453
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.5
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 152
- Major City Nearby: Boston
48. Prosper, Texas
This growing town in the Dallas area is known for great schools and beautiful scenery. Texas has no state income tax, which may be a draw for many homebuyers, although it does have a sales tax and property taxes may be higher than in some other areas.
- Population: 34,136
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.4
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 155
- Major City Nearby: Dallas
47. Dracut, Massachusetts
Dracut was home to Pennacook Indian settlements before Europeans arrived in the 1650s, and the town’s early economy depended on manufacturing and milling. The town provides easy access to the Lowell and Boston metropolitan areas.
- Population: 32,159
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.4
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 155
- Major City Nearby: Boston
46. Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
Shrewsbury was incorporated in 1727 and rests just outside the Boston metropolitan area near the city of Worcester. Although the violent crime rate has risen in recent years (while the property crime rate has declined), it is still one of the safest places to live in the U.S.
- Population: 38,999
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.4
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 156
- Major City Nearby: Worcester
45. Keller, Texas
Settled in the 1850s and named for a railroad foreman, Keller today blends urban amenities with a small-town emphasis on quality of life for its residents. The lovely Big Bear Creek Trail cuts through the city, ensuring access to a natural setting.
- Population: 45,397
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.3
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 158
- Major City Nearby: Dallas
44. Rochester Hills, Michigan
This Detroit suburb features the 102-acre Avon Nature Study Area on the Clinton River and the Rochester Hills Museum, where visitors can learn about pioneer farmers, Native American history, and local ecology.
- Population: 76,028
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.2
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 160
- Major City Nearby: Detroit
43. Beverly, Massachusetts
Beverly is a suburb of Boston on the North Shore of Massachusetts, just north of Salem. Like its witchy neighbor, Beverly offers historic New England architecture and water access.
- Population: 42,446
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.2
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 161
- Major City Nearby: Boston
42. North Kingstown, Rhode Island
Sailboats bob on the water in this pretty Narragansett Bay town. A cluster of villages, the town was settled in the 17th century and boasts some buildings from that era, as well as the Silas Casey Farm, which is maintained as a classic New England farmstead.
- Population: 27,911
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.1
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 162
- Major City Nearby: Providence
41. Ballwin, Missouri
This West St. Louis town, home to high-quality public schools, is located within 30 minutes of five universities and colleges. It has a diverse array of housing options at many price points.
- Population: 30,870
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.1
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 162
- Major City Nearby: St. Louis
40. Melrose, Massachusetts
Another suburb of Boston, Melrose was first known as Ponde Fielde due to its many ponds and streams. The charming Downtown Melrose, known for its Victorian architecture, is on the National Register of Historic Places.
- Population: 29,312
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.0
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 164
- Major City Nearby: Boston
Quick Tip: To see a house in person, particularly in a tight or expensive market, you may need to show the real estate agent proof that you’re preapproved for a mortgage.
39. Milton, Georgia
Milton has one of Georgia’s highest rates of educational attainment and lowest rates of unemployment. The majority of its 39 square miles are zoned for agriculture, so residential lots are large here, at least one acre.
- Population: 41,259
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.9
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 167
- Major City Nearby: Atlanta
38. Commerce Township, Michigan
Commerce Township boasts easy access to lots of lakes, although not all are accessible to the public. If waterfront living is a goal, there are many options here, from smaller, older cottages to spacious new homes.
- Population: 38,718
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.9
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 169
- Major City Nearby: Detroit
37. Wylie, Texas
Once known as the “Onion Capital of the World,” Wylie is a fast-growing community with strong schools and abundant recreation opportunities for families.
- Population: 59,394
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.9
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 169
- Major City Nearby: Dallas
36. Waltham, Massachusetts
Nicknamed “the watch city” because it was home to an early watch factory, this diverse Boston suburb dates from the 17th century. Today, it is home to both Bentley University and Brandeis University.
- Population: 64,015
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.8
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 169
- Major City Nearby: Boston
35. Merrimack, New Hampshire
Options abound in Merrimack. Within an hour, you can get to busy Boston, hike in the beautiful Kearsarge Mountain State Forest, or take a dip at Hampton Beach State Park on the Atlantic coast.
- Population: 27,132
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.7
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 172
- Major City Nearby: Manchester
34. Little Elm, Texas
A suburban vibe and easy access to parks and lakes, including an entertainment district on the shores of Lake Lewisville, would make this an appealing place to live even if crime rates weren’t so exceptionally low.
- Population: 51,042
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.6
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 176
- Major City Nearby: Dallas
33. Edwardsville, Illinois
Edwardsville may be in Illinois, but it is a suburb of St. Louis and benefited from proximity to Route 66 as it grew. Among the oldest cities in Illinois, it has produced five of the state’s governors.
- Population: 25,218
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.5
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 178
- Major City Nearby: St. Louis
32. Andover, Massachusetts
Andover, about 23 miles north of Boston, was incorporated in 1646 and later became a thriving mill town. The city is home to prestigious college prep school Phillips Academy.
- Population: 36,517
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.4
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 182
- Major City Nearby: Boston
31. Cumberland, Rhode Island
Cumberland boasts a lovely bike trail which is part of a continuous 31.9-mile route. Its unique public library is built on the site of a former monastery, with tranquil walking paths and has offered, in the summer, a free “Music at the Monastery” concert series.
- Population: 36,434
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.4
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 184
- Major City Nearby: Providence
30. Brandon, Mississippi
This city may be approaching its 100th birthday, but it is one of the fastest-growing cities in Mississippi.
- Population: 25,373
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.3
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 186
- Major City Nearby: Jackson
29. Mundelein, Illinois
Less than an hour west of Chicago, Mundelein offers well-priced housing and a strong school system. Top employers are industrial and manufacturing companies, but the village also offers easy access to the Windy City.
- Population: 31,560
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.3
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 187
- Major City Nearby: Chicago
28. Wellesley, Massachusetts
West of Newton, Wellesley is a much smaller municipality, though the median household income is higher, at $250,001, and the homeownership rate tops 80%.
- Population: 30,191
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.2
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 189
- Major City Nearby: Boston
27. North Andover, Massachusetts
Massachusetts makes a good showing on the safest cities list, representing nearly 30% of the burgs listed.
- Population: 30,711
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.2
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 190
- Major City Nearby: Boston
26. Reading, Massachusetts
Another Boston suburb just north of the city, Reading is a town of about 9,374 households with a median household income of around $163,725.
- Population: 25,223
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.1
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 192
- Major City Nearby: Boston
25. Mason, Ohio
Mason is the largest city in Warren County. The county is known as “Ohio’s Largest Playground” and boasts regional attractions including the Grizzly Golf and Social Lodge, the Great Wolf Lodge, and Kings Island amusement park.
- Population: 35,089
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.1
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 192
- Major City Nearby: Cincinnati
24. Billerica, Massachusetts
Billerica sits on the Shawsheen and Concord rivers about 20 miles northwest of Boston and is home to about 15,653 households.
- Population: 41,453
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.1
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 195
- Major City Nearby: Boston
23. Johns Creek, Georgia
The City of Johns Creek is a fairly young one, having been designated in 2006. But it is home to 200 companies and a thriving population.
- Population: 82,065
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.9
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 202
- Major City Nearby: Atlanta
22. West Bloomfield, Michigan
This township, less than 30 miles from Detroit, has many small- and medium-sized lakes. West Bloomfield has a large Jewish population and is home to the J, formerly known as the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit.
- Population: 65,560
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.9
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 204
- Major City Nearby: Detroit
21. Colleyville, Texas
Conveniently sandwiched between the Dallas and Fort Worth areas, Colleyville offers a rural feel close to big-city amenities.
- Population: 25,986
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.8
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 206
- Major City Nearby: Dallas
20. South Kingstown, Rhode Island
South Kingstown is home to two scenic beaches, as well as picturesque farmlands and a riverfront walkway.
- Population: 31,851
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.7
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 212
- Major City Nearby: Providence
19. Windsor, Colorado
The only Colorado city on the list, Windsor, near the front range of the Rocky Mountains, once boasted giant herds of bison and a bustling sugar beet industry. Today, it is a hotbed of green industry, including windmill blade production and ethanol production.
- Population: 35,788
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.5
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 218
- Major City Nearby: Greeley
18. Wakefield, Massachusetts
Residents of Wakefield enjoy easy commuter-rail service to Boston and recreational activities on and around scenic Lake Quannapowitt.
- Population: 27,104
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.5
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 218
- Major City Nearby: Boston
17. Madison, Mississippi
This suburb of Jackson has a rural feel and a small-town atmosphere. It is a popular choice for retirees.
- Population: 27,719
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.5
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 221
- Major City Nearby: Jackson
16. Avon Lake, Ohio
This suburb of Cleveland lies on the shore of Lake Erie. Ample parks, a bike trail, and an aquatic center ensure residents of all ages have plenty of options for fitness.
- Population: 25,588
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.3
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 232
- Major City Nearby: Cleveland
15. White Lake, Michigan
Of the four Michigan cities on this list, White Lake ranks the safest.
- Population: 30,990
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.2
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 233
- Major City Nearby: Detroit
14. Needham, Massachusetts
Like many of the Massachusetts cities on this list, Needham is a well-off bedroom community of Boston, with a median household income of about $212,241.
- Population: 32,048
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.2
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 233
- Major City Nearby: Boston
13. Milton, Massachusetts
Milton, an attractive suburb 10 miles south of Boston, is the birthplace of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.
- Population: 28,388
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.2
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 233
- Major City Nearby: Boston
12. Oswego, Illinois
Located about 50 miles west of Chicago on the Fox River, Oswego lies on two rail lines and near three state highways and two U.S. highways. It has experienced rapid growth in recent years.
- Population: 35,316
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.1
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 238
- Major City Nearby: Chicago
11. Independence, Kentucky
The only Kentucky town to make it to the list, Independence is a short drive across the Ohio River to Cincinnati.
- Population: 28,920
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.9
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 253
- Major City Nearby: Cincinnati
10. Rexburg, Idaho
Rexburg, in eastern Idaho, is one of the only cities on this list that’s not near a major metropolitan area. Its proximity to nature is one of its calling cards. Yellowstone National Park is just 80 miles away.
- Population: 35,300
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.9
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 253
- Major City Nearby: N/A
9. Muskego, Wisconsin
This cozy city sits within the orbit of Milwaukee and is around 88 miles from Chicago.
- Population: 25,242
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.8
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 265
- Major City Nearby: Milwaukee
8. Lexington, Massachusetts
Known as the town where the first shots of the Revolutionary War were fired, Lexington is a suburb of Boston where the median household income tops $200,000.
- Population: 34,071
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.7
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 270
- Major City Nearby: Boston
7. Zionsville, Indiana
Excellent schools and stable home values attract residents looking for a small-town feel just 20 minutes outside Indianapolis.
- Population: 31,702
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.6
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 275
- Major City Nearby: Indianapolis
6. Fulshear, Texas
Fulshear has grown significantly in size in the 21st century, though it has retained its small-town charm.
- Population: 25,169
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.6
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 276
- Major City Nearby: Houston
5. Arlington, Massachusetts
Settled in 1635 as the town of Menotomy, Arlington was renamed in 1867 in honor of those buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The city is about six miles from Boston.
- Population: 45,617
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.4
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 292
- Major City Nearby: Boston
4. Marshfield, Massachusetts
Marshfield is about 30 miles from Boston on the South Shore, where Cape Cod meets the Massachusetts Bay. The year-round population grows to 40,000 in the summer months.
- Population: 25,869
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.3
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 300
- Major City Nearby: Boston
3. Lake in the Hills, Illinois
Once a sleepy rural community home to seasonal residents who enjoyed the area’s lakes, Lake in the Hills became a quickly growing suburb of Chicago in the last few decades.
- Population: 28,945
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.1
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 321
- Major City Nearby: Chicago
2. Franklin, Massachusetts
Franklin is conveniently located between Boston and Providence, Rhode Island. The town is named in honor of Benjamin Franklin, whose donated books formed the first public library in the country.
- Population: 33,036
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 2.9
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 344
- Major City Nearby: Boston
1. Ridgefield, Connecticut
This pretty colonial town nestled in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains was founded over 300 years ago and today ranks as America’s safest city. Visitors come for its historic Main Street. Families stay for its strong schools and, of course, its excellent safety rating.
- Population: 25,011
- Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 1.9
- Chance of Being a Victim: 1 in 510
- Major City Nearby: Bridgeport
The Takeaway
It’s a safe bet that house hunters will find many of these 50 safest cities in the U.S. appealing. There’s a lot to like about these towns in addition to their low crime rates, including great schools, high-quality housing stock, and natural wonders.
FAQ
What is the No. 1 safest town?
Safety can be tricky to gauge, but Ridgefield, Connecticut, was recently named America’s safest town by NeighborhoodScout.
What is America’s happiest city?
Happiness is highly subjective. However, a 2025 WalletHub analysis that looked at 25 key happiness indicators found that Fremont, California, ranked highest.
What U.S. city has the highest quality of life?
Quality of life can mean different things to different people, but overall, Brookline, Massachusetts, ranked highest in a 2025-2026 evaluation by U.S. News & World Report. The publication’s annual Quality of Life index looks at factors like quality of education, average commute time, health care availability and quality, and others to rank U.S. cities.
This story was produced by SoFi and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.