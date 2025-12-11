Gas prices decline in most states, rise in others ahead of holiday travel
Gerald Peplow // Shutterstock
During the biggest travel week of the year, the chance of flight delays paired with declining gas prices in many states prompted many families to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations. However, gas prices in some areas increased substantially, even outpacing general inflation. So for those crossing state lines, paying attention to gas prices can help travelers save money — particularly when prices swing from $2.50 to $4.59 per gallon depending on where you are.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 50 states based on the one-year change in gas prices as of Nov. 25, 2025, as well as the current average statewide price for a regular gallon.
- Gas is up 7.6% year over year in Oregon. Oregon’s gas prices increased most over the past year, with a regular gallon going from $3.55 last Thanksgiving to $3.82 this week. Alaska had a similarly high annual increase in gas prices, jumping 7.1% from $3.48 to $3.72. Idaho ranked third with a 5.7% increase to $3.27 per gallon.
- In Colorado, gas prices dropped 8.7%. Gas prices declined most in Colorado. Last year, a regular gallon averaged $2.90, compared to $2.65 today. Wyoming had the second largest decline at 5.0%, followed by Wisconsin at 4.4%. In total, gas prices dropped in 28 states this year.
- Gas is only $2.50 per gallon in Oklahoma. Oklahoma boasts the lowest average gas prices this Thanksgiving. Mississippi has the second-lowest average gas price, currently at $2.60. Louisiana ($2.62), Arkansas ($2.64) and Colorado ($2.65) also claim some of the lowest gas prices this week.
- Californians are paying the most for gas. The price of a regular gallon now averages $4.59 in California. This is after a 3.3% increase from a year ago, putting California in the sixth-largest price increase. Hawai‘i has the second-most expensive gas at $4.44 per regular gallon, followed by Washington at $4.19.
States are ranked based on the one-year change in gas prices between Thanksgiving week 2024 and 2025. Current state average prices for a regular gallon are also included.
SmartAsset
Gas Price Changes by State
- Oregon
- One-year change in gas prices: 7.64%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.82
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.55
- Alaska
- One-year change in gas prices: 7.05%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.72
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.48
- Idaho
- One-year change in gas prices: 5.65%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.27
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.10
- Washington
- One-year change in gas prices: 4.94%
- Current average regular gallon price: $4.19
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.99
- Arizona
- One-year change in gas prices: 4.17%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.35
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.22
- California
- One-year change in gas prices: 3.31%
- Current average regular gallon price: $4.59
- Average gas price one year ago: $4.45
- Utah
- One-year change in gas prices: 3.01%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.15
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.06
- Rhode Island
- One-year change in gas prices: 2.55%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.02
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.94
- Michigan
- One-year change in gas prices: 2.37%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.07
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.99
- Nevada
- One-year change in gas prices: 1.89%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.78
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.71
- Minnesota
- One-year change in gas prices: 1.86%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.91
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.85
- Illinois
- One-year change in gas prices: 1.70%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.23
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.18
- New Jersey
- One-year change in gas prices: 1.61%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.03
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.99
- Nebraska
- One-year change in gas prices: 1.21%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.76
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.73
- Connecticut
- One-year change in gas prices: 0.98%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.09
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.06
- Vermont
- One-year change in gas prices: 0.87%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.13
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.11
- Montana
- One-year change in gas prices: 0.74%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.00
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.97
- West Virginia
- One-year change in gas prices: 0.72%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.96
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.94
- Pennsylvania
- One-year change in gas prices: 0.62%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.26
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.24
- Massachusetts
- One-year change in gas prices: 0.53%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.05
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.03
- Texas
- One-year change in gas prices: 0.38%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.65
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.64
- Iowa
- One-year change in gas prices: 0.00%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.75
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.75
- Missouri
- One-year change in gas prices: -0.15%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.71
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.72
- New York
- One-year change in gas prices: -0.16%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.15
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.15
- Kansas
- One-year change in gas prices: -0.41%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.70
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.71
- Ohio
- One-year change in gas prices: -0.49%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.82
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.83
- New Hampshire
- One-year change in gas prices: -0.51%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.96
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.97
- Oklahoma
- One-year change in gas prices: -0.64%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.50
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.51
- Arkansas
- One-year change in gas prices: -0.64%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.64
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.65
- Maine
- One-year change in gas prices: -1.17%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.04
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.07
- Indiana
- One-year change in gas prices: -1.21%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.87
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.90
- Mississippi
- One-year change in gas prices: -1.22%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.60
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.63
- Florida
- One-year change in gas prices: -1.60%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.08
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.13
- South Carolina
- One-year change in gas prices: -1.66%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.73
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.77
- New Mexico
- One-year change in gas prices: -1.71%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.82
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.86
- Delaware
- One-year change in gas prices: -1.74%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.99
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.04
- Virginia
- One-year change in gas prices: -1.83%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.90
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.95
- Alabama
- One-year change in gas prices: -2.14%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.70
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.76
- Tennessee
- One-year change in gas prices: -2.18%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.65
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.71
- North Carolina
- One-year change in gas prices: -2.24%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.79
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.85
- Georgia
- One-year change in gas prices: -2.39%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.86
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.93
- Kentucky
- One-year change in gas prices: -2.54%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.68
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.75
- South Dakota
- One-year change in gas prices: -2.73%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.78
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.85
- Hawai‘i
- One-year change in gas prices: -2.86%
- Current average regular gallon price: $4.44
- Average gas price one year ago: $4.57
- Maryland
- One-year change in gas prices: -3.08%
- Current average regular gallon price: $3.02
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.12
- North Dakota
- One-year change in gas prices: -3.13%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.79
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.88
- Louisiana
- One-year change in gas prices: -3.32%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.62
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.71
- Wisconsin
- One-year change in gas prices: -4.38%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.73
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.86
- Wyoming
- One-year change in gas prices: -5.00%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.85
- Average gas price one year ago: $3.00
- Colorado
- One-year change in gas prices: -8.65%
- Current average regular gallon price: $2.65
- Average gas price one year ago: $2.90
Data and Methodology
Data comes from AAA for Nov. 25, 2025. Prices reflect the average across each state for regular gasoline per gallon. States were ranked by the percent change in price over one year.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.