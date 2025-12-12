Holiday spending growth by state

Heidi Besen // Shutterstock

It’s that time of year when many households assess their budgets surrounding holiday parties, gifting and sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Local businesses, ecommerce businesses, and even governments collecting associated sales tax benefit from these end-of-year purchases. To accommodate the seasonal surge in spending, businesses must often plan ahead to account for increased traffic to stores and attractions during this time of year, making it important to understand the trajectory of holiday spending trends. Across the US, retail spending increased 7.75% between the holiday season in 2023 and 2024, but this figure varies greatly from state to state.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked U.S. states based on the year-over-year growth in retail spending across November and December 2024 and prior years, as well as each state’s preference for online versus in-store shopping.

Key Findings

Holiday spending in Nebraska grew 32% year over year. Nebraska moved to the top spot for holiday spending growth between 2023 and 2024, after rebounding from last-place at -14.6% the year prior. South Carolina had the second-highest growth in holiday spending at 23.4%, while Nevada ranked third at 17.8%. Holiday spending in both South Carolina and Nevada has been on the upswing for four years running.

SmartAsset

Holiday Shopping Trends by State

States are ranked based on the one-year change in retail spending during the holiday season in 2024 versus 2023.

Nebraska

Annual change in holiday shopping, 2024: 31.70%

Annual change in holiday shopping, 2023: -14.55%

Annual change in holiday shopping, 2022: 7.50%

Annual change in holiday shopping, 2021: 21.65%

Shopping preferences: 15.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store

South Carolina

2024: 23.35%

2023: 3.00%

2022: 2.45%

2021: 12.50%

Shopping preferences: 22.7% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Nevada

2024: 17.80%

2023: 10.50%

2022: 1.40%

2021: 15.20%

Shopping preferences: 17.9% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Maryland

2024: 15.90%

2023: 3.05%

2022: -2.65%

2021: 2.70%

Shopping preferences: 6.61% more likely to shop online vs in-store

Virginia

2024: 15.75%

2023: 1.05%

2022: -2.50%

2021: 7.35%

Shopping preferences: 12.8% more likely to shop online vs in-store

Mississippi

2024: 15.10%

2023: 3.45%

2022: -10.90%

2021: 19.55%

Shopping preferences: 35.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store

North Dakota

2024: 13.55%

2023: 10.50%

2022: -9.70%

2021: 16.85%

Shopping preferences: 23.3% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Delaware

2024: 12.85%

2023: -0.35%

2022: -7.90%

2021: 17.15%

Shopping preferences: 8.88% more likely to shop online vs in-store

Missouri

2024: 12.75%

2023: 2.75%

2022: 4.15%

2021: 13.05%

Shopping preferences: 16.5% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Hawai‘i

2024: 12.65%

2023: 6.40%

2022: -1.25%

2021: 6.45%

Shopping preferences: 9.16% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Minnesota

2024: 12.30%

2023: 4.75%

2022: -6.75%

2021: 15.15%

Shopping preferences: 1.98% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Alaska

2024: 12.00%

2023: 7.75%

2022: -6.90%

2021: 13.45%

Shopping preferences: 26.1% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Colorado

2024: 11.00%

2023: 12.35%

2022: -4.95%

2021: 14.05%

Shopping preferences: 1.21% more likely to shop online vs in-store

Utah

2024: 10.30%

2023: 5.65%

2022: -1.15%

2021: 14.85%

Shopping preferences: 8.06% less likely to shop online vs in-store

North Carolina

2024: 10.05%

2023: 8.95%

2022: -1.70%

2021: 16.85%

Shopping preferences: 13.4% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Montana

2024: 9.90%

2023: 4.55%

2022: -3.20%

2021: 17.65%

Shopping preferences: 29.9% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Michigan

2024: 9.75%

2023: 7.85%

2022: 0.50%

2021: 13.55%

Shopping preferences: 11.7% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Texas

2024: 9.65%

2023: 7.45%

2022: 1.75%

2021: 12.90%

Shopping preferences: 11.3% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Idaho

2024: 9.50%

2023: 8.05%

2022: -6.05%

2021: 23.65%

Shopping preferences: 19.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Kansas

2024: 9.45%

2023: 7.55%

2022: -4.20%

2021: 7.30%

Shopping preferences: 19.5% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Connecticut

2024: 9.15%

2023: 2.20%

2022: -2.70%

2021: 7.00%

Shopping preferences: 8.77% more likely to shop online vs in-store

Washington

2024: 9.10%

2023: 7.70%

2022: -1.80%

2021: 14.05%

Shopping preferences: 23.7% more likely to shop online vs in-store

South Dakota

2024: 7.75%

2023: 2.90%

2022: -17.60%

2021: 25.40%

Shopping preferences: 33.1% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Tennessee

2024: 6.65%

2023: -6.25%

2022: 0.50%

2021: 24.05%

Shopping preferences: 29.6% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Georgia

2024: 6.45%

2023: 4.40%

2022: 1.65%

2021: 13.70%

Shopping preferences: 5.45% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Oregon

2024: 6.25%

2023: 10.65%

2022: -1.80%

2021: 12.45%

Shopping preferences: 2.76% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Arizona

2024: 5.85%

2023: 3.85%

2022: 3.00%

2021: 9.10%

Shopping preferences: 6.58% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Pennsylvania

2024: 5.70%

2023: 3.10%

2022: 2.25%

2021: 10.65%

Shopping preferences: 2.84% more likely to shop online vs in-store

Louisiana

2024: 5.60%

2023: -3.30%

2022: 0.65%

2021: 12.70%

Shopping preferences: 33.9% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Oklahoma

2024: 5.40%

2023: -2.95%

2022: -0.65%

2021: 6.55%

Shopping preferences: 32.5% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Wisconsin

2024: 5.40%

2023: 11.55%

2022: 0.05%

2021: 12.30%

Shopping preferences: 4.31% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Maine

2024: 5.40%

2023: 4.10%

2022: -1.05%

2021: 12.85%

Shopping preferences: 4.69% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Massachusetts

2024: 5.25%

2023: 3.00%

2022: 10.00%

2021: 8.45%

Shopping preferences: 20.8% more likely to shop online vs in-store

Iowa

2024: 5.20%

2023: 6.50%

2022: -1.70%

2021: 17.10%

Shopping preferences: 14.5% less likely to shop online vs in-store

California

2024: 4.85%

2023: 8.35%

2022: 2.25%

2021: 8.55%

Shopping preferences: 29.9% more likely to shop online vs in-store

Indiana

2024: 4.75%

2023: 7.85%

2022: 0.80%

2021: 18.15%

Shopping preferences: 13.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Kentucky

2024: 4.55%

2023: 1.25%

2022: 1.45%

2021: 13.65%

Shopping preferences: 14.1% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Illinois

2024: 4.20%

2023: 7.85%

2022: 9.10%

2021: 16.65%

Shopping preferences: 2.84% more likely to shop online vs in-store

Ohio

2024: 3.95%

2023: 4.05%

2022: 0.00%

2021: 11.00%

Shopping preferences: 12.4% less likely to shop online vs in-store

New Mexico

2024: 3.60%

2023: 10.70%

2022: 3.80%

2021: 5.80%

Shopping preferences: 32.8% less likely to shop online vs in-store

New York

2024: 3.40%

2023: 10.95%

2022: 1.25%

2021: 5.05%

Shopping preferences: 6.61% more likely to shop online vs in-store

New Hampshire

2024: 3.25%

2023: -5.65%

2022: 4.55%

2021: 11.25%

Shopping preferences: 9.21% more likely to shop online vs in-store

Rhode Island

2024: 3.05%

2023: -0.45%

2022: -7.15%

2021: 8.60%

Shopping preferences: 10.5% more likely to shop online vs in-store

Arkansas

2024: 2.50%

2023: 6.30%

2022: 3.50%

2021: 18.30%

Shopping preferences: 33.3% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Alabama

2024: 1.60%

2023: 4.30%

2022: 1.75%

2021: 15.85%

Shopping preferences: 26.1% less likely to shop online vs in-store

New Jersey

2024: -1.90%

2023: 7.55%

2022: 7.80%

2021: 9.50%

Shopping preferences: 11.4% more likely to shop online vs in-store

Wyoming

2024: -3.00%

2023: 8.40%

2022: -6.10%

2021: 14.90%

Shopping preferences: 38.7% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Vermont

2024: -8.20%

2023: -3.05%

2022: -9.65%

2021: -4.35%

Shopping preferences: 7.32% less likely to shop online vs in-store

Data and Methodology

Data comes from the Monthly State Retail Sales (MSRS) from the U.S. Census Bureau. The weighted year-over-year change in retail spending in November and December of 2024 is compared to that of 2023. Relative changes in retail spending for holiday seasons in prior years are also considered. Data for every state except Florida and West Virginia was available.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.