The impacts of AI in the safety industry

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing workplace safety management. Its innovative methods and technologies aim to improve productivity, prevent workplace accidents and enhance safety measures.

In this informative guide, Hazmat School details the role of AI in safety, its impact on hazardous material (hazmat) management and the future of AI in workplace safety.

What Is the Role of AI in Safety Management?

AI technology covers various aspects, from real-time monitoring to wearable devices, to ensure compliance and best practices in safety management. Especially in industries that handle hazardous materials, AI can be a productive tool. Below is an overview of how AI technology shapes workplace safety measures:

Assesses Safety Measures

A key responsibility of AI technology is analyzing previous data to recognize patterns of safety concerns. AI has the powerful capability to analyze data quickly and efficiently. This allows safety managers to implement preventive measures and schedule maintenance before system or equipment failures occur.

Performs Real-Time Analysis

Continuous monitoring of safety measures in workplaces through AI Internet of Things (IOT) devices, sensors and video surveillance allows safety managers to take instant action. For example, supervisors and managers can pinpoint the safety measures that are working and identify areas for improvement. Real-time data is accessible as easy-to-read forecasts.

Helps Manage Administration

To save time and effort on administrative tasks, AI takes over this responsibility, allowing workers to focus on more practical projects. The automation of AI technology examines the overall safety of a workplace and highlights problem areas by analyzing images and video footage, such as CCTV.

Monitors Worker Safety

AI-wearable technology can monitor worker safety and ensure that safety regulations are in place. It tracks the health and safety of workers, checking fatigue levels, posture and body temperature. From smartwatches to exoskeletons and AI rings, safety is measurable across various devices.

Supports Human Decision-Making

AI works wonders across the board for workplace safety. Because AI is a practical tool for enhancing safety measures, it is a valuable resource to support informed decision-making among workers. Human workers can interpret this AI data and make ethical decisions.

The introduction of AI in the workplace is proving successful in preventing accidents and protecting workers in hazmat environments. AI is a practical tool for monitoring compliance and hazard detection, enabling workers to process vast amounts of data and identify safety issues that human eyes may miss.

Is AI Accurate in Safety Management?

Overall, AI is an accurate resource. However, the accuracy of AI data is reliant on the testing and goals that safety managers want to achieve. The conditions within hazmat environments, including temperature, humidity and exposure to chemicals, are changeable. Therefore, the AI technology needs to be accurate and suitable for these environments to record data.

Testing AI technology before the rollout stage examines its accuracy. Nonetheless, if environmental factors change or sensor technology breaks, this may lead to inaccurate data. With this in mind, it is essential to emphasize that AI is a support tool. Observation from worker judgment is still crucial, and AI cannot assume full responsibility for identifying safety concerns.

The Pros and Cons of AI in Occupational Safety

Despite AI’s significant impact on safety management, there are both pros and cons to consider regarding its use in occupational safety. To help safety managers gain a better understanding, here are some pros and cons of AI in safety management:

Pros of AI in Safety

Below are the key benefits of integrating an AI strategy for workplace safety:

Limits worker mistakes: Due to its high accuracy, AI can determine areas of particular tasks that workers may have overlooked. AI technology can identify key safety concerns, such as workers entering prohibited areas, high-risk areas and unsafe worker behaviors.

Due to its high accuracy, AI can determine areas of particular tasks that workers may have overlooked. AI technology can identify key safety concerns, such as workers entering prohibited areas, high-risk areas and unsafe worker behaviors. Provides real-time data: Live safety concerns are reported in real time, allowing managers to take immediate action. The data and insights that AI accumulates can be used to create informative reports that help safety managers maintain a safe workplace. Real-time AI data enables the prevention of safety concerns and worker accidents.

Live safety concerns are reported in real time, allowing managers to take immediate action. The data and insights that AI accumulates can be used to create informative reports that help safety managers maintain a safe workplace. Real-time AI data enables the prevention of safety concerns and worker accidents. Improves safety monitoring: If workers wear AI-powered wearables, it can ensure they are using the correct personal protective equipment (PPE). The use of AI may also determine exposure to hazmat and chemicals, as well as produce audit trails for safety inspections. These audit trails are definitive proof of compliance.

If workers wear AI-powered wearables, it can ensure they are using the correct personal protective equipment (PPE). The use of AI may also determine exposure to hazmat and chemicals, as well as produce audit trails for safety inspections. These audit trails are definitive proof of compliance. Identifies preventive measures: In addition to addressing live safety issues, AI technology can also detect areas that may pose a future concern. AI can recognize when equipment is due for maintenance checks to minimize downtime and identify working practices that may be unsafe.

Cons of AI in Safety

Despite the productive benefits, there are some drawbacks of AI to consider:

Technology challenges: Integrating AI technology into existing workplace operations and training staff on its use can be a challenging task. Managers may find that introducing AI leads to the removal of existing software or that combining the two technologies may not be effective. A vast technology change can overwhelm workers.

Integrating AI technology into existing workplace operations and training staff on its use can be a challenging task. Managers may find that introducing AI leads to the removal of existing software or that combining the two technologies may not be effective. A vast technology change can overwhelm workers. Privacy concerns: As AI is still young in terms of workplace safety, workers may have concerns about protecting their privacy and the personal information stored. The shift from autonomy to AI surveillance can make workers feel less appreciated. Data protection laws and the safeguarding of information by AI may also be a concern.

As AI is still young in terms of workplace safety, workers may have concerns about protecting their privacy and the personal information stored. The shift from autonomy to AI surveillance can make workers feel less appreciated. Data protection laws and the safeguarding of information by AI may also be a concern. Overrides worker judgment: Although AI technology is beneficial for workplace safety, overreliance on AI can lead to low productivity among workers. Workers may assume that AI will deal with determining safety responsibilities. If a system failure causes the equipment to stop working, AI may identify these situations as security issues.

Although AI technology is beneficial for workplace safety, overreliance on AI can lead to low productivity among workers. Workers may assume that AI will deal with determining safety responsibilities. If a system failure causes the equipment to stop working, AI may identify these situations as security issues. High upfront investment: Despite the clear benefits, introducing AI technology can stretch budgets. The purchase of wearable AI devices, sensors, cameras and other systems for real-time monitoring is a significant investment, which may impact finances for different parts of a business. It is essential to weigh up the financial implications against the return on investment (ROI).

How to Promote AI in Compliance and Safety Training

Particularly for long-standing hazmat workers with less experience using technology at work, AI can seem daunting. Fortunately, there are ways to promote the benefits of AI to help workers with day-to-day tasks and monitor safety:

Reiterate the Importance of Human Workers

AI is becoming increasingly commonplace across all aspects of life. However, integrating AI into the workplace in any capacity may leave workers feeling concerned about job security. Offer reassurance about the proposed role of AI in safety management and ensure that workers understand their role when working alongside AI.

Make the Training Engaging

There is only so much information someone can take in from scrolling through PowerPoint presentations. Try to make the training sessions practical and engaging. If safety managers decide to make an AI training platform available, allow workers to learn about the technology firsthand. Introducing training that involves real-life scenarios engages workers with what they can expect.

Be Open to Questions

The introduction of AI will likely raise numerous questions, including which type of data will be monitored. As workers are on the frontline dealing with hazmat, safety managers must be open to suggestions on data collection and reporting. Suggestions for further AI use may offer better insights and build trust with workers.

Offer Clarification on Privacy

To address concerns about data collection and privacy, safety managers can clearly outline privacy rules and data usage during training sessions. Showcase how data is stored and used via the AI platform and reassure workers about the ethics of managing AI data. Ensuring the ethics and transparency around AI will allow workers to feel more confident about using it.

Deliver Refresher Training Sessions

AI technology may change with time, and some workers might initially struggle with new processes. When safety managers recognize worker patterns that indicate difficulties with AI technology, they should offer refresher training. During the training, managers can use examples of potential safety concerns, drawn from real-time data.

6 Steps for Implementing AI in Hazmat Safety

AI is a practical and productive tool for monitoring safety in hazmat environments. However, it is advisable for safety managers to introduce AI technology with caution and in stages for a fully effective, long-lasting strategy. By doing so, workers will have the appropriate time to adjust to new technologies, and real-time data will be effectively managed.

Safety managers can follow the steps below for successful AI technology implementation:

Step 1: Setting Goals and Objectives

Before exploring the available technology, setting goals and objectives is the first step to take. Exploring the current safety data to pinpoint areas for improvement will help set goals and objectives and determine where AI will be most valuable. Analysis before AI installation allows safety managers to compare results before and after implementation.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework can advise safety managers further about setting safety objectives.

Step 2: Creating Rules and Regulations

By outlining goals and objectives, safety managers and HR teams can develop a clear AI use structure for all workers to access and follow. Within the regulations, it is essential to clarify who is responsible for monitoring AI data, whether this is an individual or an internal team. The rules can also specify the responsibilities for AI system updates and the process for responding to alerts in case of safety emergency situations.

To define the role of AI safety monitoring, making this clear in the regulations and highlighting the responsibility of workers in reporting safety concerns ensures transparency.

Step 3: Performing Compatibility Assessments

After setting objectives and regulations, managers should perform compatibility testing with existing performance monitoring systems. For example, testing can evaluate the accuracy of AI data monitoring against current systems and detect potential areas where interruptions with the technology may occur.

Adding scenario-based risk assessments is a practical method for gaining insights into how AI technology reports safety concerns.

Step 4: Managing a Trial Integration Period

The next step is to pilot the AI technology in a lower-risk area of the business. By limiting the piloting period to a lower-risk area, safety managers can assess the impact of AI without making significant changes immediately. Testing AI in a smaller capacity helps managers determine the advantages and disadvantages, areas of improvement and potential changes to the regulations based on piloting data.

Step 5: Delivering AI Safety Training for Workers

Following a trial period, safety managers can introduce an AI training program for workers. The shift to AI represents a sizable transformation for any company. Managers and HR teams must emphasize the importance of AI technology, but make it clear how it serves as a supporting tool for maintaining safety. Inviting feedback from workers to share their thoughts is an excellent way to gain knowledge and ease concerns.

Step 6: Rolling out AI Technology

The last stage is the full introduction of AI technology. Once the AI integration is complete, consider the possible cybersecurity issues and follow guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Particularly during the early stages, it is crucial to monitor its progress and assess its impact closely. Early detection of issues, such as gaps in worker training and potential technology problems, offers safety managers an opportunity to address these concerns.

The Future of Artificial Intelligence and Workplace Safety

Implementing AI technology in the workplace is transforming the management of safety and compliance. Real-time insights, detection of preventive safety concerns and better productivity reduce the number of workplace accidents and safeguard workforces.

Challenges with privacy, technology and overtaking worker decision-making, as well as a lack of trust between managers and workers and expensive upfront costs, remain prevalent. However, despite its infancy, the AI landscape for workplace safety has the potential to be a largely positive tool that can expand across other industries.

Hazmat industries can significantly benefit from the speed of AI to deliver real-time data. The speed of analysis and its efficiency in freeing up workers for more productive tasks can be an invaluable asset.

