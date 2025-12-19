Gen Z earnings premium: Cities where young workers are excelling
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
While some members of Gen Z may still be working entry-level jobs while attending high school or college, much of this cohort has now entered the workforce in earnest. As the least experienced generation on the schedule, Gen Z is generally paid less than their older counterparts, with this holding true in 93% of cities. But in a handful of locations, Gen Z offers skills and expertise — and sometimes youth itself — that help these workers pull ahead against the odds and earn more than older generations.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 354 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage difference between the local median income for people aged 15 to 24 compared to the rest of the local population.
Key Findings
- Gen Z earns a 70% premium in Hollywood, Florida. The median Gen Z household earned $121,317 in Hollywood in 2024, compared to $71,067 for all households — a 70.7% difference. Clearwater, Florida, has the second-highest advantage for Gen Z households with a 58.7% disparity. Young households earned $105,280 compared to a $66,357 median across all households.
- In all, Gen Z out-earns other generations in 7% of cities. While it’s rare for young up-and-comers to outperform older households for income, some economic dynamics make it possible. Studywide, Gen Z had a positive earnings premium in 24 out of 354 cities, with roughly half in Florida or California. Others include Federal Way, Washington; Lynn, Massachusetts; Kent, Washington; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Newport News, Virginia; Jackson, Michigan; and Brownsville, Texas, among others.
- The median Gen Z income in this city is over $160,000. Gen Z earns the most in Sunnyvale, California, where the median income for that age group is $162,486. However, this is 10.2% lower than the median income across all households in this high-earning city ($181,022). This negative earnings premium puts Sunnyvale at the 37th best overall for Gen Z’s earnings.
- The median Gen Z income is less than $50,000 in more than half of cities. For most young people, income tends to be lower than across all households. People aged 15 to 24 are generally at the bottom of the earnings totem poll. In fact, the median Gen Z income is lower than the 2024 U.S. median household income in 91% of cities surveyed.
SmartAsset
24 Cities Where Gen Z Makes More Than the Median Household
Out of 354 cities, Gen Z earns more than their older counterparts in just a handful of places.
- Hollywood, Florida
- Gen Z earnings premium: 70.71%
- Median Gen Z income: $121,317
- Median household income: $71,067
- Clearwater, Florida
- Gen Z earnings premium: 58.66%
- Median Gen Z income: $105,280
- Median household income: $66,357
- Rio Rancho, New Mexico
- Gen Z earnings premium: 43.24%
- Median Gen Z income: $140,907
- Median household income: $98,374
- Moreno Valley, California
- Gen Z earnings premium: 37.26%
- Median Gen Z income: $127,262
- Median household income: $92,716
- Federal Way, Washington
- Gen Z earnings premium: 34.92%
- Median Gen Z income: $120,105
- Median household income: $89,022
- Lynn, Massachusetts
- Gen Z earnings premium: 23.14%
- Median Gen Z income: $90,314
- Median household income: $73,340
- Lehigh Acres, Florida
- Gen Z earnings premium: 19.29%
- Median Gen Z income: $84,460
- Median household income: $70,800
- Inglewood, California
- Gen Z earnings premium: 16.88%
- Median Gen Z income: $81,069
- Median household income: $69,362
- Tracy, California
- Gen Z earnings premium: 16.08%
- Median Gen Z income: $140,202
- Median household income: $120,776
- Deltona, Florida
- Gen Z earnings premium: 15.15%
- Median Gen Z income: $88,026
- Median household income: $76,446
- Palm Coast, Florida
- Gen Z earnings premium: 13.06%
- Median Gen Z income: $92,801
- Median household income: $82,083
- Visalia, California
- Gen Z earnings premium: 9.87%
- Median Gen Z income: $93,146
- Median household income: $84,781
- Hesperia, California
- Gen Z earnings premium: 9.71%
- Median Gen Z income: $79,056
- Median household income: $72,059
- Kent, Washington
- Gen Z earnings premium: 6.99%
- Median Gen Z income: $98,967
- Median household income: $92,497
- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Gen Z earnings premium: 6.86%
- Median Gen Z income: $65,648
- Median household income: $61,436
- Hialeah, Florida
- Gen Z earnings premium: 6.26%
- Median Gen Z income: $60,727
- Median household income: $57,151
- Newport News, Virginia
- Gen Z earnings premium: 6.25%
- Median Gen Z income: $73,234
- Median household income: $68,927
- New Bedford, Massachusetts
- Gen Z earnings premium: 4.96%
- Median Gen Z income: $60,077
- Median household income: $57,240
- Waterbury, Connecticut
- Gen Z earnings premium: 4.62%
- Median Gen Z income: $50,092
- Median household income: $47,881
- Corona, California
- Gen Z earnings premium: 3.36%
- Median Gen Z income: $106,984
- Median household income: $103,507
- Antioch, California
- Gen Z earnings premium: 3.13%
- Median Gen Z income: $101,070
- Median household income: $97,998
- Jackson, Mississippi
- Gen Z earnings premium: 2.75%
- Median Gen Z income: $45,739
- Median household income: $44,516
- Brownsville, Texas
- Gen Z earnings premium: 0.7%
- Median Gen Z income: $59,908
- Median household income: $59,491
- Lafayette, Louisiana
- Gen Z earnings premium: 0.2%
- Median Gen Z income: $59,564
- Median household income: $59,445
Data and Methodology
Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024. The median household income for households where the main householder is aged 15 to 24 is compared to the median household income across all local households to determine the Gen Z earnings premium. Data for 354 U.S. cities with a population over 100,000 was available.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.