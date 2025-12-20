How 50-year mortgages could destroy small landlords

BobNoah // Shutterstock

The Trump administration’s aggressive push for 50-year mortgages may seem innovative, but it could pose a serious threat to the housing market and to small landlords who depend on its stability.

For homebuyers, these 50-year mortgages could offer easier access to loans, lower monthly payments, and the illusion of improved affordability. However, these purported benefits for homebuyers mask what could be a significant boon to banks.

So, who would be among the first to get caught in the crossfire? Small-time landlords who have built their businesses around traditional 30-year mortgages. By floating these new loans, lawmakers threaten to reduce the rental supply, create highly volatile housing markets, and harm the very individuals who spent years building the housing stock that millions of renters rely on, TurboTenant reports.

Why 50-Year Mortgages Are a Questionable Idea to Begin With

Landlords aside, 50-year mortgages are a dubious idea for our housing market as a whole. These long-term loans could drastically slow equity growth and trap buyers in lifelong debt. Worse, they could push sellers, lenders, and builders to artificially inflate home prices, fully aware that borrowers can stretch mortgage payments over half a century. And all of this encourages Americans to take on unsustainable levels of debt at a time when the national burden is rapidly approaching $39 trillion.

Essentially, these suspect loans create the illusion of improved affordability without addressing the underlying cause of unaffordability: soaring home prices driven by a lack of supply. By drawing more buyers into housing markets, competition will likely intensify and push home prices to new heights.

And, at the risk of sounding morbid, the average first-time homebuyer will likely die before ever paying off a 50-year mortgage. In the United States, the median age of first-time buyers is 40, and the median lifespan is 78.4 years, meaning the average first-time buyer would need to live until at least 90 just to make their final mortgage payment.

And while it’s true that countries like Japan allow borrowers to take on 100-year loans and view real estate ownership as a multi-generational privilege, Americans are more shaped by an individualistic spirit that prizes the ability to move multiple times over their lifetimes.

30-Year Borrowers Can’t Compete With 50-Year Payments

It’s simple: Buyers using 50-year mortgages can afford far higher purchase prices because their payments stretch across an extra 20 years. According to Redfin’s estimate, the average 50-year borrower may pay 50 basis points more in interest than a 30-year borrower. In short, their immediate bidding power could push many traditional borrowers out of the market entirely.

The effect is this: 50-year borrowers could reshape market norms by driving prices far beyond what traditional financing can support. As artificially enhanced purchasing power becomes the norm, 30-year loans may become undesirable (and, frankly, unrealistic) for the average American.

The competitive imbalance will likely accelerate housing inflation and push entry-level homes even further out of reach for independent investors. Small hands-on landlords who show properties themselves, handle their own accounting, and know their tenants on a first-name basis simply won’t be able to keep up with skyrocketing prices fueled by ultra-long-term financing.

Former Renters Could Flood the Homebuying Market, Causing Rent Prices to Drop

What happens when millions of lifelong tenants can suddenly “afford” to buy their first home? Low monthly payments on 50-year mortgages will entice many of these renters to buy as soon as they qualify, thereby reducing rental demand and increasing vacancy rates overnight.

This sudden shift could leave small landlords with empty units and far less leverage to maintain prices. As a result, rental owners might be forced to slash rents, and the financial projections they once relied on could become obsolete.

As average rents plunge, many distressed landlords may be forced to sell at steep discounts, allowing deep-pocketed investors to swoop in, consolidate the market, and pad their portfolios. Not to mention, market volatility will likely ramp up, leading to erratic price swings for renters and small-time buyers alike.

Inflated Home Prices Could Drive Up Taxes, Insurance, and Operating Costs

With the potential for 50-year mortgages to push home prices higher, property tax assessments will rise accordingly, increasing costs for property owners across the board. On top of that, insurance premiums will inevitably soar even faster than in recent years, as carriers will have no choice but to price in higher risk.

Then, higher taxes and insurance would inevitably hit small and/or accidental landlords the hardest, especially those without the cash reserves to weather abrupt price hikes. Expenses may rise faster than most landlords can raise rents, especially as lower rental demand pulls prices down.

Finally, many landlords may have no choice but to postpone repairs and improvements, thereby reducing the quality of their rental units and lowering property standards. As a side effect, many homeowners could default on their loans or feel pressured to sell their rental properties in distress. Communities at large could lose small, local housing providers and be displaced by opportunistic real estate investment corporations that swoop in to buy up all the new inventory.

Artificially Inflated Prices Could Devalue Long-Term Equity Gains

When 50-year mortgages push home prices far beyond natural market levels, future appreciation could slow, stall, or even reverse. As a consequence, many homeowners may end up paying far more than their properties are actually worth, and long-term investors could miss out on equity growth that once justified decades of mortgage payments (and the hefty interest that goes along with them).

Equity, as we know it, could become less of a wealth-building tool and more of an illusion. Buyers who enter the market during inflated cycles will face a much higher risk of defaulting on their loans and abandoning their investments.

This disappearance of genuine equity could also kneecap retirement strategies that once relied upon long-term property appreciation. As such, small landlords could lose the crucial financial buffer that once protected them during economic downturns.

Interest Rates Could Climb Across All Loan Terms

Risky, longer-term loans for aging 50-year borrowers could force lenders to widen rate spreads to protect themselves from decades of uncertainty. Not to mention, investors backing mortgage-linked securities may also demand higher yields, which would drive rates up for all borrowers. If 50-year mortgages become a reality, financial markets might have no choice but to price in additional risk across the entire housing ecosystem.

These higher interest rates could strain cash flow for small landlords seeking to refinance or purchase new properties. With borrowing against their mortgages becoming suddenly too risky or expensive, many owners could postpone renovations or abandon expansion plans entirely. At the same time, these landlords will likely face even stiffer competition from deep-pocketed investors who can outmuscle them with cash offers.

50-Year Mortgages Could Create a Far More Volatile Housing Market

Introducing extreme 50-year mortgages could destabilize the lending practices that have guided the housing market for generations. As buyers begin to stretch their finances and take on heavier debt loads, price volatility could increase and lead to sharper boom-and-bust cycles. Market predictability (and the clarity needed to make impactful housing decisions) may disappear.

As buyers scramble in and out of the market, housing inventory could swing unpredictably. New construction and development will likely become far riskier, which could slow the production of new supply as builders balk at committing to such a volatile housing climate. Appraisal values would fluctuate more, as well, thereby complicating refinancing, selling, and underwriting across the board.

Institutional investors could begin to dominate the market as small landlords struggle to stay afloat during market downturns. Finally, renters might face unpredictable price swings as rental markets respond to shifting homebuyer demand.

What are the chances that 50-year mortgages actually become legal?

Policymakers have floated 50-year mortgages as a potential affordability solution, but opponents appear to outnumber supporters. Significant and unprecedented regulatory changes would need to crystallize before these products could enter the mainstream, and approval is far from assured. Strong pushback from economists, consumer advocates, and housing experts could slow or derail adoption altogether.

Even if regulators green-light 50-year mortgages, many lenders will likely hesitate to offer them, given the significant long-term risk. Financial institutions would also need to rebuild underwriting standards, revise risk models, and adjust compliance frameworks. Overhauling a lending system that has functioned for generations would be a huge undertaking.

Broader implementation of these long-term mortgages would require sustained political momentum, which could shift dramatically from one election cycle to the next. Even in the most optimistic scenario, a successful, widespread rollout would take years, giving opponents ample time to organize and advocate for more responsible alternatives.

50-Year Mortgages Are a Direct Threat to Small Landlords

50-year mortgages pose a direct threat to small landlords by inflating prices, eliminating competition, and destabilizing rental demand. Not to mention, these loans would threaten to paralyze equity growth, push operating costs higher, and give institutional investors an overwhelming advantage over small-time landlords.

If these ultra-long-term mortgages ever come to fruition, the housing market could evolve into a landscape dominated by big-box investors, volatile pricing, and vanishing mom-and-pop ownership. Entry-level homes could drift further out of reach for 30-year borrowers, rents may dip and swing unpredictably, and long-term community stability could unravel in real time.

How Small Landlords Can Stay in Control in an Uncertain Housing Market

With the looming threat of 50-year mortgages, small landlords should take immediate steps to protect their bottom line. By automating the day-to-day and streamlining their portfolios, rental property owners can stay poised if radical new lending standards throw the market into turmoil.

This story was produced by TurboTenant and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.