How to drive in snow, sleet and freezing rain

Each year, winter weather brings several challenges to drivers—one of the most notable is frozen precipitation. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain each pose unique hazards, including reduced visibility, poor traction, and unpredictable road conditions. Unlike general winter driving concerns, like low temperatures and early-onset darkness, these forms of cold-weather precipitation directly affect how your vehicle interacts with the road.

In this guide, Husky Liners breaks down the main differences between snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Learn what to do—and what to avoid—when you encounter any of these conditions while on the road this winter.

Snow vs. Sleet vs. Freezing Rain: Main Differences

While snow, sleet, and freezing rain may look similar from inside your vehicle, they behave significantly differently on the road. Understanding these differences is the first step toward adjusting your driving habits appropriately.

For more information on what makes these weather conditions different, check out the table below.

How to Drive in Snow

Snow is the most familiar and easily navigable type of winter precipitation, but that doesn’t mean it should be taken lightly. Even light snow can significantly reduce visibility, while heavy snow accumulation can reduce your tire’s ability to maintain grip. When tightly packed, snow can also behave similarly to ice.

6 Do’s of Driving in the Snow

Driving in the snow requires several strategic changes to driving habits to ensure safety. These include:

DO increase following distance.

DO drive at reduced speeds.

DO accelerate and brake gradually.

DO keep headlights on at all times of day.

DO clear snow from your vehicle before driving.

DO use winter tires.

5 Don’ts of Driving in the Snow

Additionally, there are some driving habits you should avoid in the snow, as these moves can lead to loss of control or accidents. When the snow begins to fall, avoid the following behaviors behind the wheel:

DON’T use cruise control.

DON’T make sudden steering inputs.

DON’T follow snowplows dangerously closely.

DON’T assume that 4WD or AWD eliminates the risk of losing traction.

DON’T overcorrect while sliding—turn into the slide or let the wheel free turn until the vehicle comes to a stop.

Sleet creates a uniquely hazardous situation due to the erratic, unpredictable behavior of ice pellets as they contact the ground. Roads can quickly transform from smooth, grippy surfaces to uneven, slick terrain. As sleet piles up on the street, it can behave like marbles or ball bearings, making it incredibly difficult to maintain traction.

5 Do’s of Driving in Sleet

The key to driving in sleet is maintaining stability and predictability while minimizing sudden maneuvers and directional changes. Follow these tips to maintain grip in sleet:

DO slow down.

DO maintain extra following distance.

DO brake early and lightly.

DO use gentle steering inputs.

DO turn on fog lights.

4 Don’ts of Driving in Sleet

When sleet is on the forecast, avoid the following behaviors:

DON’T take quick and unnecessary lane changes.

DON’T accelerate aggressively.

DON’T overrely on built-in safety and traction systems.

DON’T tailgate larger vehicles that can throw ice.

How to Drive in Freezing Rain

Freezing rain is typically considered the most dangerous winter precipitation event for drivers, and for good reason. Since the rain doesn’t freeze until it hits the ground, it’s able to coat the roadway in a slick, transparent, and even layer of ice that’s virtually invisible to the naked eye—similar to black ice.

6 Do’s of Driving in Freezing Rain

If you must drive in freezing rain, follow these specific tips to increase your chances of reaching your destination safely. Try these tips when frozen rain is on the forecast:

DO reduce speed to the absolute safe minimum.

DO increase your following distance to triple or quadruple normal lengths.

DO use low beams to prevent glare.

DO brake gently and early.

DO use defrosters and wipers to prevent ice accumulation on the windshield.

DO know when to hang up the keys—your errand can probably wait until tomorrow.

4 Don’ts of Driving in Freezing Rain

With the immense dangers associated with driving in freezing rain, here are a few actions you’ll absolutely want to avoid:

DON’T brake suddenly.

DON’T use cruise control.

DON’T take turns too quickly.

DON’T stop on inclines.

Stay Safe in Frozen Conditions

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are different precipitation events that require different levels of caution and control. However, the main goal remains the same—stay alert, cautious, and defensive. By understanding these conditions and adjusting your driving habits accordingly, you’ll significantly reduce the chances of winter-related accidents.

