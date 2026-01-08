Homeowners insurance and earthquake coverage: Which states offer protection?

travelview // Shutterstock

Earthquake damage is not covered by a standard homeowners insurance policy in the United States. Instead, earthquake protection is typically available either as a separate earthquake policy or an endorsement added to a homeowners policy, depending on the state and insurer practices.

Earthquake risk varies widely across the U.S. According to federal seismic hazard models, earthquake hazards extend beyond the well‑known Western states to many regions across the country. These hazard maps show where damaging shaking is more likely over the long term. In this article, Cheap Insurance reviews the differences between standalone policies and endorsements to help you determine which coverage fits your needs.

How Earthquake Coverage Works

Standard homeowners policies exclude earthquake damage to homes and personal property. To protect against these losses, homeowners may need:

An earthquake endorsement added to their existing policy

A separate earthquake insurance policy

Optional supplemental plans through state programs in certain regions

Federal emergency preparedness resources explain that earthquake damage is excluded from standard home policies, and that separate coverage may be crucial for financial recovery after a seismic event.

The availability of earthquake protection often depends on the state’s risk environment and market practices. In many cases, carriers offer coverage in states with higher seismic risk or through state‑specific programs.

States with Specific Earthquake Coverage Accessibility

While earthquake coverage options can vary by insurer and market conditions, the following states have well‑recognized availability of residential earthquake protection, either through general market options, state programs, or high seismic hazard:

Alaska

California

Hawai’i

Idaho

Illinois

Kentucky

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

In these states, earthquake insurance is commonly offered as an endorsement or separate policy, and in some cases (such as California), insurers must offer it to homeowners at purchase.

Example: California’s Earthquake Offer Requirement

California is one state with a mandatory offer requirement. Insurers that sell homeowners insurance there must offer earthquake insurance to policyholders, usually through state‑linked programs like the California Earthquake Authority (CEA). In other regions, similar endorsement availability exists through private markets.

States Where Earthquake Protection Is Optional but Available

In most other states, earthquake coverage is not standard, nor is there a mandatory offer law, but buyers can still request a separate earthquake policy or endorsement if available through private insurers:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

In many of these states, carriers may offer earthquake insurance upon request, often at additional cost and subject to conditions such as deductible levels and risk assessments.

Even in states with low seismic risk, such policies can be optional if available, offering homeowners expanded protection. Earthquake hazard models, such as those provided by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), help homeowners understand local risk, even in regions where coverage is optional.

States with Limited or Rare Earthquake Options

Some states have very limited market availability of earthquake coverage due to lower overall demand or seismic risk, and coverage may be harder to find or exist only through surplus lines and specialty carriers. These include:

Alabama

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Mississippi

New Hampshire

North Dakota

South Dakota

Vermont

West Virginia

In these states, earthquake protection may be available but not widely marketed, and homeowners may need to consult state insurance departments to determine specific options offered in their area.

Why Homeowners May Need Earthquake Coverage

Earthquake damage can lead to major repair costs, temporary housing needs, and loss of personal property. Without specific earthquake protection, homeowners may be responsible for these losses out of pocket.

Federal guidance highlights that standard homeowners policies do not cover earthquake damage and that formal earthquake insurance can be crucial for financial protection in seismic events.

Homeowners are encouraged to assess their local seismic risk using federal hazard maps and to consider supplemental protections if they are in regions with significant seismic hazard.

How to Check Availability in Your State

To determine exactly what earthquake options are available in a specific state:

Visit your state department of insurance website

Consult homeowners insurance regulatory guides from that department

Review federal earthquake hazard maps from the USGS for local risk context

These steps help identify whether earthquake coverage can be added to a homeowners policy or must be purchased separately.

Earthquake coverage is generally not included in standard homeowners insurance policies anywhere in the United States. Still, it is available in most states either as an endorsement or a standalone policy, especially where seismic risk is significant. Homeowners in earthquake‑prone regions such as the West Coast, parts of the Midwest, and other hazard zones may find it especially valuable.

Federal risk assessments and hazard maps can inform purchasing decisions and highlight areas where supplemental earthquake protection is most beneficial.

