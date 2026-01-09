Staying home to raise the family? Here’s what the working spouse needs to earn

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock.

While the cost of raising a young child can now reach over $40,000 in pre-tax income annually, depending on where you live, many families find ways to mitigate some of the larger costs associated with parenthood. This often includes considerations about who will work in the household and whether young children will require paid daycare services while their parents are occupied. With tradeoffs abound, many parents might seek to understand the minimum income needed to keep the family afloat while allowing the other parent to stay home to raise a young child.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked U.S. states based on the minimum income one parent needs to earn to support their partner staying at home to raise one child — foregoing the major cost of childcare, but also additional income.

Key Findings

Hawaiians need to earn the most for one parent to stay at home. A single earner with a small family in Hawai‘i needs to earn at least $102,773 to cover the basic expenditures for two adults and a young child. But if both parents are working, $119,226 is needed between the two of them. When a child is in daycare, the annual cost of raising a child in Hawai‘i is approximately $33,363.

Californians have the second-highest income needed to keep a parent at home at $97,656. If two parents are working, the family needs to earn at least $115,814 to cover everything. Of that income, it is estimated to cost two working parents $35,651 pre-tax dollars per year between childcare, food, transportation, medical care and other expenses.

The costs for working parents are particularly high in Massachusetts, which has the highest cost of raising a child study-wide at $44,221 in pre-tax income. Two working parents must earn a minimum of $124,842 across both of them, or just one working parent can support the family with $97,261.

States with the lowest income threshold to support a three-person family on one income include West Virginia ($68,099); Arkansas ($68,141); Mississippi ($70,242); Kentucky ($70,408); and North Dakota ($70,949).

Income Needed to Keep One Parent at Home

States are ranked based on the estimated income one parent would need to make to allow the other parent to stay home to care for a single young child.

Hawai‘i

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $102,773

Income needed across two working parents: $119,226

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $33,363

California

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $97,656

Income needed across two working parents: $115,814

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $35,651

Massachusetts

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $97,261

Income needed across two working parents: $124,842

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $44,221

New York

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $92,290

Income needed across two working parents: $111,363

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $33,280

Connecticut

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $90,542

Income needed across two working parents: $115,398

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $41,808

Washington

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $90,459

Income needed across two working parents: $109,741

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $35,027

New Jersey

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $89,918

Income needed across two working parents: $110,448

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $35,069

Maryland

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $87,651

Income needed across two working parents: $104,458

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $31,283

Colorado

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $86,320

Income needed across two working parents: $108,118

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $34,986

New Hampshire

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $85,800

Income needed across two working parents: $104,374

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $32,739

Vermont

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $85,488

Income needed across two working parents: $109,242

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $38,272

Alaska

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $84,594

Income needed across two working parents: $103,002

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $32,947

Arizona

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $84,573

Income needed across two working parents: $97,635

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $26,624

Virginia

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $84,261

Income needed across two working parents: $98,176

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $28,330

Oregon

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $84,074

Income needed across two working parents: $104,998

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $33,114

Rhode Island

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $83,346

Income needed across two working parents: $102,586

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $32,614

Utah

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $82,410

Income needed across two working parents: $95,098

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $26,957

Idaho

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $82,139

Income needed across two working parents: $92,810

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $24,378

Maine

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $81,786

Income needed across two working parents: $96,720

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $28,912

Nevada

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $81,453

Income needed across two working parents: $96,554

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $27,123

Delaware

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $80,600

Income needed across two working parents: $91,686

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $24,544

Pennsylvania

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $80,059

Income needed across two working parents: $98,842

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $31,741

Illinois

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $79,102

Income needed across two working parents: $94,765

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $27,206

Montana

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $79,082

Income needed across two working parents: $94,723

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $28,954

Florida

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $78,998

Income needed across two working parents: $90,730

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $24,045

Minnesota

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $78,000

Income needed across two working parents: $98,675

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $33,197

Georgia

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $77,563

Income needed across two working parents: $87,901

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $21,299

Wyoming

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $76,045

Income needed across two working parents: $86,112

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $22,755

North Carolina

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $75,608

Income needed across two working parents: $88,026

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $23,587

Tennessee

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $75,525

Income needed across two working parents: $84,240

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $21,424

New Mexico

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $75,067

Income needed across two working parents: $89,149

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $25,210

Texas

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $74,734

Income needed across two working parents: $85,238

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $22,672

Michigan

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $74,173

Income needed across two working parents: $85,654

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $23,587

Iowa

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $74,006

Income needed across two working parents: $83,117

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $22,173

South Carolina

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $73,694

Income needed across two working parents: $85,197

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $23,296

Wisconsin

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $73,507

Income needed across two working parents: $88,691

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $27,955

Indiana

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $73,320

Income needed across two working parents: $89,565

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $27,914

Louisiana

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $73,258

Income needed across two working parents: $82,826

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $21,798

Missouri

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $73,174

Income needed across two working parents: $87,610

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $26,042

Kansas

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $73,174

Income needed across two working parents: $83,117

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $21,757

Nebraska

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $72,966

Income needed across two working parents: $86,902

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $25,709

Alabama

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $72,238

Income needed across two working parents: $81,120

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $20,550

South Dakota

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $72,218

Income needed across two working parents: $81,869

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $21,174

Ohio

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $72,114

Income needed across two working parents: $88,192

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $27,706

Oklahoma

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $71,718

Income needed across two working parents: $84,240

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $25,210

North Dakota

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $70,949

Income needed across two working parents: $83,824

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $24,752

Kentucky

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $70,408

Income needed across two working parents: $79,706

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $20,758

Mississippi

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $70,242

Income needed across two working parents: $78,000

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $19,178

Arkansas

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $68,141

Income needed across two working parents: $78,374

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $21,840

West Virginia

Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $68,099

Income needed across two working parents: $78,998

Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $22,422

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to compare the aggregate annual living wage of a household with two working adults and one child to that of one working adult, one stay-at-home parent and one child. The data is as of February 2025. Costs include additions for food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation, incremental income taxes and other necessities.

