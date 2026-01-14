What drivers pay for auto insurance in every state: A monthly cost snapshot

iQoncept // Shutterstock

Auto insurance costs continue to rise nationwide, reflecting factors such as increasing claim severity, repair costs, and state-specific insurance regulations.

Cheap Insurance, a consumer-focused insurance comparison website, investigates the premium cost averages for minimum liability and full coverage auto insurance across the U.S., including state-by-state breakdowns.

Keep in mind that these are averages. The only way to determine your exact car insurance premium is to provide accurate information for an auto insurance quote about the driver(s), including age, location, driving record, and in some states, credit score. Vehicle information and the level of coverage you choose also play a major role in car insurance premium costs.

The figures below show average monthly costs for liability-only and full coverage auto insurance by state based on consumer auto insurance premium data provided in January by MoneyGeek.com.

Full coverage auto insurance protects your vehicle from collisions, theft, and other unexpected damages, not just liability to others. It’s essential for newer or valuable cars and helps drivers avoid costly out-of-pocket repairs after an accident.

For context, minimum required liability coverage differs by state. For example:

California requires at least 30/60/15 (bodily injury/property damage in thousands).

requires at least 30/60/15 (bodily injury/property damage in thousands). Florida requires 10/20/10 for liability coverage.

requires 10/20/10 for liability coverage. New York requires 25/50/10.

These minimums ensure drivers carry a basic level of financial protection, but many drivers opt for higher coverage to protect against accidents, property damage, or comprehensive claims. Consumer Reports recommends liability coverage of $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident for bodily injury, plus $100,000 for property damage. These limits tend to offer solid protection for most drivers without the higher cost of full coverage policies, but drivers with higher assets or those involved in a serious accident with multiple injuries may benefit from carrying higher liability limits.

Cheapest National Average Premiums Top 5

Full Coverage

Travelers: $1,158/year ($97/month)

GEICO: $1,177/year ($98/month)

National General: $1,340/year ($112/month)

Amica: $1,381/year ($115/month)

State Farm: $1,448/year ($121/month)

Liability-Only Coverage

GEICO: $514/year ($43/month)

National General: $579/year ($48/month)

Travelers: $601/year ($50/month)

State Farm: $634/year ($53/month)

Amica: $669/year ($56/month)

*Data as of December, 2025; rates may fluctuate over time.

These averages provide a helpful benchmark, but your personal quote may vary based on your specific circumstances.

Cheapest Auto Insurers by State

Alabama

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $47

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $86

Alaska

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $41

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $87

Arizona

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $41

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $83

Arkansas

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $41

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $89

California

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $39

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $91

Colorado

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $32

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $97

Connecticut

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $34

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $75

Delaware

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $48

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $78

District of Columbia

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $86

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $152

Florida

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $52

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $112

Georgia

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $40

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $101

Hawai’i

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $24

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $66

Idaho

Cheapest Carrier: State Farm

Avg Monthly Liability: $18

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $56

Illinois

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $30

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $69

Indiana

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $33

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $64

Iowa

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $28

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $66

Kansas

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $25

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $71

Kentucky

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $47

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $94

Louisiana

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $54

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $156

Maine

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $28

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $52

Maryland

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $51

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $89

Massachusetts

Cheapest Carrier: Amica

Avg Monthly Liability: $35

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $84

Michigan

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $25

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $79

Minnesota

Cheapest Carrier: State Farm

Avg Monthly Liability: $33

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $94

Mississippi

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $54

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $105

Missouri

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $40

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $81

Montana

Cheapest Carrier: State Farm

Avg Monthly Liability: $19

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $85

Nebraska

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $27

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $68

Nevada

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $57

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $105

New Hampshire

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $30

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $63

New Jersey

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $51

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $101

New Mexico

Cheapest Carrier: State Farm

Avg Monthly Liability: $32

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $83

New York

Cheapest Carrier: Main Street

Avg Monthly Liability: $53

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $107

North Carolina

Cheapest Carrier: State Farm

Avg Monthly Liability: $31

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $64

North Dakota

Cheapest Carrier: State Farm

Avg Monthly Liability: $19

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $71

Ohio

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $26

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $60

Oklahoma

Cheapest Carrier: State Farm

Avg Monthly Liability: $31

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $97

Oregon

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $45

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $85

Pennsylvania

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $30

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $69

Rhode Island

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $44

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $114

South Carolina

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $44

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $100

South Dakota

Cheapest Carrier: State Farm

Avg Monthly Liability: $20

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $85

Tennessee

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $32

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $74

Texas

Cheapest Carrier: State Farm

Avg Monthly Liability: $44

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $105

Utah

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $34

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $77

Vermont

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $23

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $59

Virginia

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $37

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $72

Washington

Cheapest Carrier: Travelers

Avg Monthly Liability: $35

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $73

West Virginia

Cheapest Carrier: State Farm

Avg Monthly Liability: $32

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $85

Wisconsin

Cheapest Carrier: Geico

Avg Monthly Liability: $26

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $63

Wyoming

Cheapest Carrier: State Farm

Avg Monthly Liability: $20

Avg Monthly Full Coverage: $78

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.