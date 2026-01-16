Cheapest gas stations in every state Jan. 15, 2026

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that’s optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai’i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That’s because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country’s major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Chevron (4426 Higgins Rd, Mobile): $2.09

#2. Alabama National Guard (1730 Cong W L Dickinson Dr, Montgomery): $2.12

#3. Clark (8501 Old Pascagoula Rd, Theodore): $2.13

Alaska

#1. Airport Gas & Oil (4480 Dale Rd, Fairbanks): $3.04

#2. Costco (48 College Rd, Fairbanks): $3.05

#3. Speedway Express (43721 S Parks Hwy, Talkeetna): $3.14

Arizona

#1. ARCO (4881 S Campbell Ave, Tucson): $2.23

#2. ARCO (3601 S Park Ave, Tucson): $2.29

#3. Sam’s Club ( 4701 N Stone Ave, Tucson): $2.32

Arkansas

#1. Valero (9225 US-270, White Hall): $1.99

#2. Walmart (935-1 S Holly St, Siloam Springs): $2.07

#3. Dodge’s Store (209 W 22nd St , Stuttgart): $2.11

California

#1. Rabbit Traxx (580 Patterson St, Cedarville): $3.09

#2. Wintun Mini Mart (3790 State Hwy 45, Colusa): $3.10

#3. Fastrip (1687 CA-99, Gridley): $3.19

Colorado

#1. Murphy Express (4085 Beverly St, Colorado Springs): $1.71

#2. Maverik (4512 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs): $1.72

#2. Maverik (2410 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs): $1.72

Connecticut

#1. Sunoco (565 W Main St, Norwich): $2.26

#2. Costco (200 Federal Rd, Brookfield): $2.47

#3. CITGO (326 S Colony Rd, Wallingford): $2.48

Delaware

#1. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.47

#1. BJ’s (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.47

#3. BP (4001 LANCASTER PIKE, Wilmington): $2.49

Florida

#1. Circle K (188 Eglin Pkwy NE, Fort Walton Beach): $2.21

#2. Tom Thumb (11640 Chemstrand Rd , Pensacola): $2.25

#3. Shell (2520 S FL-77, Lynn Haven): $2.26

Georgia

#1. Exxon (12 Murphy Hwy, Blairsville): $2.14

#2. Shell (1201 W 4th St, Adel): $2.15

#3. Costco (100 Cobb Pkwy, Ringgold): $2.19

Hawaii

#1. NEX (3104 Nimitz Rd Bldg 6890, Mapunapuna): $3.45

#1. NEX (8002 Lehua Ave, Pearl City): $3.45

#1. NEX (409 Center St, Wahiawa): $3.45

Idaho

#1. Liberty (6902 W Seltice Way, Post Falls): $2.13

#1. A-1 Smoke Shop (7200 W Seltice Way, Post Falls): $2.13

#1. Amerimart (7035 W Seltice Way, Post Falls): $2.13

Illinois

#1. Shell (306 N Canal St, Annawan): $2.19

#2. Sam’s Club (700 N 54th St, Quincy): $2.29

#3. Phillips 66 (16719 N 1000th St, Effingham): $2.35

Indiana

#1. GoLo (2995 Conner St, Noblesville): $2.25

#1. GoLo (3600 Central Ave, Lake Station): $2.25

#3. Road Ranger (2151 Ripley St, Lake Station): $2.28

Iowa

#1. Casey’s (222 N Clark St, Paullina): $2.04

#1. Casey’s (704 8th St Se, Orange City): $2.04

#1. Casey’s (1109 3rd Ave, Alton): $2.04

Kansas

#1. Sam’s Club (2919 Market Pl, Salina): $2.04

#2. Walmart Neighborhood Market (2424 N Taylor Ave, Garden City): $2.08

#2. Mid Kansas Co-op (2961 Main St, Talmage): $2.08

Kentucky

#1. Take 10 Market (3281 Hayden Rd Ste-1, Owensboro): $2.07

#2. Sam’s Club (140 Kohl’s Dr, Nicholasville): $2.12

#3. Kroger (1213 Skyline Dr, Hopkinsville): $2.15

Louisiana

#1. Costco (10000 Dawnadele Ave, Baton Rouge): $2.04

#2. Murphy USA (6201 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria): $2.05

#2. Murphy USA (2052 North Mall Drive, Alexandria): $2.05

Maine

#1. Walmart (94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn): $2.44

#2. Panda Market (651 Parker Farm Rd, Buxton): $2.45

#3. BJ’s (110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn): $2.46

Maryland

#1. Sam’s Club (5702 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville): $2.39

#1. Safeway (5660 Baltimore Natl Pike, Catonsville): $2.39

#3. BJ’s (4701 O’Donnell St, Baltimore): $2.40

Massachusetts

#1. Costco (200 Legacy Blvd, Dedham): $2.25

#2. Gulf (2 Washington Street, Dedham): $2.27

#3. Costco (162 Old Post Rd, Sharon): $2.35

Michigan

#1. Sam’s Club (1707 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon): $2.25

#2. Quality Car Wash & Marathon (1931 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon): $2.26

#3. Costco (6164 S Harvey St, Norton Shores): $2.29

Minnesota

#1. BP (230 Pine Cone Rd, Sartell): $2.07

#2. Costco (13669 Elder Dr S, Baxter): $2.09

#2. Speedway (14963 Edgewood Dr N, Baxter): $2.09

Mississippi

#1. Spaceway (305 MS-35, Carthage): $1.97

#2. Murphy USA (5339 Hwy 25, Flowood): $2.03

#2. Kroger (3095 Goodman Rd E, Southaven): $2.03

Missouri

#1. Costco (281 N Eastgate Ave, Springfield): $1.94

#1. Sam’s Club (3660 E Sunshine St, Springfield): $1.94

#1. Buc-ee’s (3284 N Beaver Road, Springfield): $1.94

Montana

#1. Maverik (211 E 1st Ave, Plentywood): $2.52

#2. Costco (305 Cascade Lp, Kalispell): $2.55

#3. Costco (2195 E Custer Ave, Helena): $2.57

Nebraska

#1. Amoco (1108 Central Ave, Nebraska City): $2.09

#1. Fat Dogs (100 Prospector Drive, Ogallala): $2.09

#3. Gulf (3100 Nw 12 Th Street, Lincoln): $2.14

Nevada

#1. Maverik (1020 North Florence Way, West Wendover): $2.27

#2. Pilot (1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.35

#3. Smith’s (1855 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.39

New Hampshire

#1. Seven Lakes Provisions (1260 Province Lake Rd, East Wakefield): $2.34

#2. Abbott & Staples General Store (540 NH-25c, Ossipee): $2.45

#2. Gibbs (43 Crystal Ave , Derry): $2.45

New Jersey

#1. CITGO (3034 NJ-73 N, Maple Shade): $2.39

#2. Costco (650 Garden Park Blvd, Cherry Hill): $2.41

#3. BJS (831 NJ-10, Whippany): $2.43

New Mexico

#1. Valero (820 US-70 W, Alamogordo): $1.97

#2. Murphy USA (2919vn White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo): $1.99

#2. Murphy Express (221 S. White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo): $1.99

New York

#1. TP Deli & Fuel Outlet (837 Bloomingdale Rd , Basom): $2.35

#1. Totem Pole Smoke & Gas (1031 Ledge Rd, Basom): $2.35

#1. Western Door (379 Martin Rd, Akron): $2.35

North Carolina

#1. Marathon (208 Gateway Farm Rd, Clover): $2.20

#2. Murphy USA (2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe): $2.24

#3. BP (4102 W HIGHWAY 74, Monroe): $2.25

North Dakota

#1. Casey’s (301 10th St N, Fargo): $2.12

#1. Costco (750 23rd Ave E, West Fargo): $2.12

#1. Sam’s Club (4831 13th Ave S, Fargo): $2.12

Ohio

#1. Meijer (100 Polaris Pkwy, Westerville): $2.01

#2. Shell (1955 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus): $2.09

#2. Thorntons (12160 Montgomery Rd, Loveland): $2.09

Oklahoma

#1. Walmart (4900 S Sooner Rd, Oklahoma City): $1.83

#2. Gulf (5529 Se 15th Street, Del City): $1.84

#3. Walmart Neighborhood Market (2315 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater): $1.89

Oregon

#1. VP Racing Fuels (690 NE Butler Market Rd, Bend): $2.59

#2. ARCO (305 E Oregon Ave, Creswell): $2.65

#2. ARCO (3521 Gateway St, Springfield): $2.65

Pennsylvania

#1. USA GAS (998 Carlisle St, Hanover): $2.53

#2. Rutter’s (1009 York St, Hanover): $2.55

#2. Carlisle Service Station (1049 Carlisle St, Hanover): $2.55

Rhode Island

#1. Gulf (625 Metacom Ave, Warren): $2.53

#2. Iggy’s Food Mart (292 Market St, Warren): $2.56

#3. Roadrunner (2862 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.57

South Carolina

#1. On The Go (398 Gossett Rd, Cowpens ): $2.09

#1. Exxon (3567 US-601 N, Pageland): $2.09

#3. Hot Spot (1915 N US-321, Clover): $2.15

South Dakota

#1. Sam’s Club (3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.14

#2. Costco (3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.15

#3. Casey’s (500 N Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.17

Tennessee

#1. Costco (123 Lovell Rd, Farragut): $2.04

#2. Costco (3775 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis): $2.06

#3. Love’s Travel Stop (1129 Smokey Mountain Ln, Newport): $2.08

Texas

#1. Murphy USA (2430 Gilmer Road, Longview): $1.96

#1. Murphy USA (5054 Troup Hwy, Tyler): $1.96

#1. Costco (26960 NW Fwy, Cypress): $1.96

Utah

#1. Sam’s Club (4949 S 900 W , Riverdale): $2.06

#2. Costco (3656 Wall Ave, Ogden): $2.07

#2. Costco (573 W 100 N, West Bountiful): $2.07

Vermont

#1. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $2.65

#2. Mobil (5023 Main St, Manchester Center): $2.66

#2. Mobil (195 Main St, Ludlow): $2.66

Virginia

#1. BP (596 Mt Hermon Rd, Elkton): $2.31

#1. Wawa (14825 Rockingham Pike, Elkton): $2.31

#1. Marathon (1285 N East Side Hwy, Elkton): $2.31

Washington

#1. Wheeler’s Kountry Korner (2421 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $2.58

#2. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $2.66

#3. 76 (61 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $2.75

West Virginia

#1. Sam’s Club (1100 Grand Central Ave, Vienna): $2.26

#2. Walmart (2900 Pike St, Parkersburg): $2.29

#3. Sheetz (1601 Beverly Pike, Elkins): $2.31

Wisconsin

#1. Power Petroleum (2500 Lathrop Ave, Racine): $2.17

#2. Costco (443 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee): $2.18

#2. Costco (W162N9235 Pershing Ave, Menomonee Falls): $2.18

Wyoming

#1. Exxon (400 Valley Dr, Casper): $1.98

#2. Sinclair (818 S 3rd St, Laramie): $1.99

#2. Loaf ‘N Jug (895 Uinta Dr, Green River): $1.99

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.