How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Jan. 20, 2026

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 20.

U.S. by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.82

– Week change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)

– Year change: -$0.30 (-9.7%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.51

– Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)

– Year change: -$0.12 (-3.3%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.21

#2. Casper, WY: $2.22

#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.23

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.43

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#4. Kahului, HI

– Regular gas price: $4.43

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#3. Wailuku, HI

– Regular gas price: $4.43

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

– Regular gas price: $4.62

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.92

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.