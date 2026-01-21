Why 'being helpful' is sometimes the worst thing a leader can do

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

Most leaders genuinely want to help.

When a problem shows up, they jump in. When someone is stuck, they offer a solution. When deadlines loom, they take work back onto their own plate.

It feels responsible. Supportive, even.

But research and experience suggest this instinct — while well-intentioned — can quietly undermine trust, ownership, and performance over time.

The Hidden Cost of Fixing

Decades of research on motivation show that people do their best work when they experience autonomy, competence, and a sense of ownership. Psychologists Edward Deci and Richard Ryan, whose work underpins Self-Determination Theory, found that excessive direction or control — even when framed as “help” — can reduce motivation and learning (Deci & Ryan, 2000).

In leadership settings, the same pattern shows up again and again: when leaders step in too quickly, teams stop thinking for themselves.

Michael Hutchins, a leadership coach and author currently writing a book on leadership identity, sees this frequently in his work with managers.

“Most leaders don’t realize how often helping turns into rescuing,” Hutchins says. “Over time, people learn that if they wait long enough, the leader will solve the problem for them.”

The result is short-term relief — and long-term dependency.

Why Leaders Do It Anyway

The impulse to fix isn’t a flaw. It’s human.

Many leaders advanced in their careers precisely because they were capable problem-solvers. Stepping in worked earlier on, especially in environments where speed and accuracy mattered more than development.

But modern work is different. Problems are more complex, less predictable, and rarely solved by one person alone.

Still, under pressure, leaders often revert to what once worked. They answer instead of asking. They decide instead of involving. They move fast — and unintentionally narrow the space for others to contribute.

This dynamic was famously described in a classic Harvard Business Review article, “Management Time: Who’s Got the Monkey?”, which explains how managers unknowingly train employees to hand problems upward by repeatedly taking them back (Oncken & Wass).

Helping vs. Empowering

The distinction between helping and empowering is subtle but important.

Helping sounds like:

“Here’s what you should do.”

“Let me take this one.”

“I’ll just fix it quickly.”

Empowering sounds like:

“What outcome are we trying to achieve?”

“What constraints should we keep in mind?”

“What options do you see?”

In other words, empowering leaders don’t remove the problem — they frame it.

Research supports this shift. A 2019 Harvard Business Review article, “The Leader as Coach,” found that leaders who rely more on asking questions and less on giving answers build stronger problem-solving capability across their teams, even if it feels slower at first (Ibarra & Scoular).

A Simple Shift Leaders Can Try This Week

Leaders don’t need a new system or training program to change this pattern. One small habit can make a noticeable difference.

Before offering advice, pause and ask:

“What would be most helpful right now?”

Sometimes the answer is guidance.

Sometimes it’s a sounding board.

Often, it’s simply space to think out loud.

That short pause does three things:

It signals respect. It slows the instinct to control. It keeps ownership with the person doing the work.

Another useful prompt is:

“Here’s the outcome we need, and here’s the constraint. How would you approach it?”

The leader stays involved — but not overbearing.

Letting Go Without Checking Out

Empowering doesn’t mean abandoning people or lowering standards. It means shifting from being the primary problem-solver to being the person who shapes the conditions for good work.

Research on psychological safety shows that teams learn faster and take more responsibility when leaders resist the urge to provide all the answers.

As Hutchins puts it, “The goal isn’t to stop being helpful. It’s to stop helping in ways that make you indispensable.”

In today’s fast-moving, uncertain workplaces, the most effective leaders aren’t the ones with the fastest answers — they’re the ones who help others find their own.

