The end of throwaway corporate swag: Why companies are investing in quality over quantity

Tsuguliev // Shutterstock

The corporate swag landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation. After years of handing out disposable promotional items, companies are rethinking their approach—and the shift is driven by a simple realization: if your branded gear ends up in the trash, it’s not building your brand.

A new survey from Custom Ink of more than 1,000 corporate buyers and organizers responsible for purchasing branded merchandise for their organizations reveals the scope of this change. According to the 2026 Swag Trends Survey, conducted in late 2025, 67% of respondents said they only consider their swag investment successful if recipients voluntarily wear or use the items. Nearly half (47.6%) said seeing promotional products discarded motivates them to find better quality items, while 24% expressed genuine frustration at the waste.

This represents a dramatic departure from the traditional “more is better” mentality that has long dominated the promotional products industry.

Custom Ink

Why Quality Matters More Than Ever

The motivation behind this shift isn’t purely environmental, though sustainability plays a role. According to the survey, 74% of buyers cite team unity and belonging as their primary goal when selecting branded merchandise. In other words, corporate swag has evolved from a marketing tool to a culture-building investment.

“Organizations are beginning to understand that meaningful gear builds connection,” explains the survey analysis. When employees choose to wear company apparel on weekends or use branded products in their daily lives, it signals genuine identification with the organization—something no amount of cheap giveaways can manufacture.

The survey data on longevity reinforces this point: 45% of respondents now cite durability as the single most important feature when selecting promotional items. This prioritization of lasting quality over disposable quantity reflects broader consumer trends toward sustainable consumption and mindful purchasing.

Custom Ink

What Workers Actually Want

The survey identified clear preferences that diverge from traditional corporate swag offerings. Understanding these shifts can help organizations make better purchasing decisions that resonate with their teams.

Apparel That Mirrors Personal Style

Corporate buyers report that employees want branded apparel that looks and feels like the clothes they’d buy for themselves. The survey found 62% of respondents plan to try heavyweight fabrics—think substantial t-shirts with structure and premium hoodies that feel like retail purchases.

Additionally, 50% want to move away from bright, basic colors toward softer, vintage-washed aesthetics, while 46% prefer relaxed, drop-shoulder fits over the slim or standard cuts that dominated previous years.

This streetwear influence reflects a broader cultural shift. As workplace dress codes have relaxed and hybrid work has become standard, employees expect their company gear to integrate seamlessly with their everyday wardrobes.

Wellness and Comfort Take Center Stage

Perhaps the most revealing finding is what employees want beyond apparel. When asked about non-apparel preferences, 34% of respondents prioritized “cozy gear”—items like plush robes, fleece blankets, and products that enhance downtime at home.

This represents a significant shift from traditional office supplies and desk accessories. The message is clear: Employees value gear that supports their well-being and quality of life, not just their productivity.

Hydration products also ranked high (31% of respondents), but with an important caveat: Buyers are moving away from basic plastic bottles toward premium insulated water bottles and recognized retail brands. This aligns with the broader quality-over-quantity trend.

Custom Ink

The Retail Brand Effect

One of the survey’s most striking findings concerns brand recognition. A full 91% of buyers believe their teams feel more valued when receiving recognized retail brands—think Nike, The North Face, or YETI—compared to generic private label items.

This finding challenges the notion that any branded item will do. Employees notice the difference between a premium product and a cheap alternative, and they interpret quality as a signal of how much their organization values them.

Custom Ink

What’s Falling Out of Favor

The survey also revealed which items corporate buyers consider “overdone” for 2026. Standard unisex cotton t-shirts topped the list at 24.6%, while basic plastic water bottles ranked highest among lifestyle items. Cheap tech accessories received criticism from 18% of respondents.

The common thread? These items signal low investment and thoughtfulness. They’re the promotional products most likely to end up unworn and unused—exactly what buyers are trying to avoid.

Interestingly, respondents still favor t-shirts when asked what single category they’d prioritize with limited budget (31% chose t-shirts). The difference is in the execution: Employees want better fabrics, modern cuts, and quality construction, not generic cotton tees.

Budgets Support Better Choices

The shift toward quality is financially viable for most organizations. The survey found that 21.6% of respondents spend between $1,000 and $2,500 annually on promotional merchandise, while approximately 28% manage budgets between $2,500 and $10,000.

These budgets can accommodate higher per-item costs when organizations focus on purchasing fewer, better products. The economic calculation becomes straightforward: Would you rather buy 100 items that get thrown away or 50 items that employees actually use and value?

Custom Ink

The Sustainability Factor

Environmental consciousness factors into these decisions, though not always as the primary driver. The survey found sustainability ranked as the second-highest priority for promotional product features. With the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, Made in USA products have also gained importance—61% of organizations rate American-made products as very or extremely important.

What’s changed is the accessibility of sustainable options. Eco-friendly products are now priced comparably to traditional alternatives and come in greater variety, removing the cost barrier that once made sustainability feel like a luxury rather than a standard choice.

Custom Ink

Adapting to the New Professional Uniform

Beyond casual branded apparel, the survey revealed growing interest in what researchers call the “new professional” uniform. This includes workwear featuring smart fabrics with practical benefits like wrinkle-free materials, moisture-wicking properties, and flexibility.

Among respondents, 65% rate these smart fabric features as very or extremely important for daily wear uniforms. This reflects the reality that today’s professionals expect clothing to perform—whether they’re in the office, traveling, or working from home.

Custom Ink

What This Means for Organizations

The implications of these findings extend beyond purchasing decisions. They reveal how employees perceive their relationship with their employers through the lens of the gear they’re given.

When organizations invest in quality branded merchandise, they signal several things: they understand their employees as individuals with taste and preferences; they value longevity and sustainability over short-term thinking; and they’re willing to make meaningful investments in company culture.

Conversely, cheap promotional products that end up discarded send the opposite message. They suggest a transactional relationship and a focus on appearances over substance.

For buyers and decision-makers, the path forward requires rethinking both budget allocation and success metrics. Instead of measuring impact by how many items were distributed, the question becomes: how many people are voluntarily choosing to use and wear what we provide?

Custom Ink

Looking Ahead

This shift toward quality over quantity in corporate promotional products mirrors broader consumer trends toward conscious consumption and meaningful possessions. As employees continue to blur the lines between work and personal life, they expect company gear that integrates seamlessly into their lifestyle—not items that feel like obligations or disposable afterthoughts.

The survey data suggests this isn’t a passing trend but a fundamental recalibration of what corporate swag means and how it functions within organizational culture. Companies that recognize this shift and adapt accordingly will find their branded gear doing exactly what it’s supposed to do: bringing people together and building genuine connection.

This story was produced by Custom Ink and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.