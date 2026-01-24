Top-rated companies hiring now, according to Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work 2026

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

The past year tested the resilience of workers and employers alike. As the job market tightened and opportunities became scarce, employees faced a double challenge: Not only were roles harder to find, but many companies rolled back the flexible arrangements workers had come to value, mandating return-to-office (RTO) policies that challenged work-life balance. Layoffs cast long shadows, AI anxiety peaked, and the economic turbulence of the world outside inevitably found its way inside the office walls. Despite those factors, Glassdoor is highlighting a few companies that managed to maintain high morale through it all and gain their employees’ approval.

What is the Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2026 list?

Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work 2026 is an employee-driven ranking of top U.S. companies across a range of industries, including technology, finance, healthcare, and more, based on authentic reviews. In a year defined by RTO mandates and “forever layoffs,” these winning organizations stood out for strong leadership, supportive cultures, and clear career growth opportunities.

What makes a company a “Best Place to Work” in 2026?

The organizations that earned a spot on this year’s list didn’t retreat to rigid policies or top-down mandates. They listened. These companies proved that true workplace excellence isn’t built on what sounds good in a press release but on what actually works for the people doing the work. They cultivated people-first cultures, offered genuine flexibility, invested in career growth, led with transparency, and provided competitive compensation that reflects employees’ true value. In a year when many workers felt the ground shifting, these companies stood out by providing something increasingly rare: workplaces that truly understood and supported their most important asset: their employees. A recent poll of workers revealed that poor leadership is the number one factor for turning a “good” job into a bad one (51% said so). These companies are leading in a way that makes employees want to stay.

If you’re looking for a workplace with a culture where you can thrive, here are this year’s 25 Best Places to Work with the most open roles.

Best Places to Work 2026: 25 U.S. large companies hiring the most right now

Costco Wholesale Chick-fil-A Restaurants Apple JPMorganChase LongHorn Steakhouse RDSolutions Lockheed Martin Bath & Body Works Google HDR Keller Williams Burns & McDonnell Power Home Remodeling Booz Allen Hamilton Stake Center Locating KBR Bank of America Fidelity Investments NVIDIA Houston Methodist Morgan Stanley Dutch Bros. lululemon H-E-B Methodist Health System



1. Costco Wholesale (#82)

Industry: Retail & Wholesale

Retail & Wholesale What employees are saying: “Good pay, good benefits, friendly people, good work environment.”



Chick-fil-A (#67)

Industry: Restaurants & Food Service

Restaurants & Food Service What employees are saying: “Schedule flexibility, Team Member relations, fun atmosphere.”



Apple (#77)

Industry: Information Technology

Information Technology What employees are saying: “Stable company, competitive salary, helpful colleagues, and a collaborative culture.”



JPMorganChase (#94)

Industry: Financial Services

Financial Services What employees are saying: “PTO is beyond what [the] majority of companies offer. Supportive management. Tuition Assistance (They paid for my associates).”



LongHorn Steakhouse (#70)

Industry: Restaurants & Food Service

Restaurants & Food Service What employees are saying: “Great work culture and scheduling. A lot of support to help you succeed.”



RDSolutions (#19)

Industry: Management & Consulting

Management & Consulting What employees are saying: “Flexible schedule. Decent pay. Great training. Awesome management and HR staff.”



Lockheed Martin (#36)

Rating: 4.1

4.1 Industry: Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense What employees are saying: “4/10 schedule with Fridays off and flexible hours. Generous PTO policy. Decent benefits.”



Bath & Body Works (#80)

Industry: Retail & Wholesale

Retail & Wholesale What employees are saying: “Work-life balance is great, lots of culture, everyone wants you to succeed.”



Google (#11)

Industry: Information Technology

Information Technology What employees are saying: “Enjoy the work, culture, and team. Ability to work remotely and paid travel.”



HDR (#21)

Industry: Construction, Repair & Maintenance Services

Construction, Repair & Maintenance Services What employees are saying: “- 100% Employee-owned (private stocks)

– Clear and diverse growth potential

– Workshare opportunities”



Keller Williams (#5)

Industry: Real Estate

Real Estate What employees are saying: “Keller Williams is an amazing brokerage and will give you all the tools necessary to be a successful Realtor.”



Burns & McDonnell (#56)

Industry: Construction, Repair & Maintenance Services

Construction, Repair & Maintenance Services What employees are saying: “Flexible working hours, interesting work, events outside of work to build culture.”



Power Home Remodeling (#79)

Industry: Construction, Repair & Maintenance Services

Construction, Repair & Maintenance Services What employees are saying: “There are no ceilings or limitations, which allows you to not only grow in your department, but you can expand your knowledge and learn other departments as well!”



Booz Allen Hamilton (#48)

Industry: Information Technology

Information Technology What employees are saying: “Incredible benefits and opportunities are endless for you to try new things.”



Stake Center Locating (#40)

Industry: Energy, Mining & Utilities

Energy, Mining & Utilities What employees are saying: “Management is very easy to contact and is always working with technicians to make the job a better experience.”



KBR (#52)

Industry: Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense What employees are saying: “Excellent work-life balance, good mentoring, cooperative and supportive environment, opportunities to build a career as you desire.”



Bank of America (#96)

Industry: Financial Services

Financial Services What employees are saying: “- Flexible/Hybrid Work Schedule

– Light workload

– Great culture”



Fidelity Investments (#29)

Industry: Financial Services

Financial Services What employees are saying: “Work-life balance is good, you can typically leave work at work.”



NVIDIA (#3)

Industry: Information Technology

Information Technology What employees are saying: “Great CEO! – love the sense of humor, and he shows real empathy for the team.”



Houston Methodist (#9)

Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare What employees are saying: “There is a fairly good culture here with high standards for the employees. I feel that compensation is fair for the work that I do.”



Morgan Stanley (#93)

Industry: Financial Services

Financial Services What employees are saying: “A top-tier firm that cares about your career, work-life management, and the community it operates in.”



Dutch Bros. (#75)

Industry: Restaurants & Food Service

Restaurants & Food Service What employees are saying: “Flexible hours, competitive pay, customer connections, crew connections, 401k, tips, swag, free drinks.”



Lululemon (#81)

Industry: Retail & Wholesale

Retail & Wholesale What employees are saying: “Amazing team and personal growth opportunities. A fun work environment.”



H-E-B (#13)

Industry: Retail & Wholesale

Retail & Wholesale What employees are saying: “Amazing growth opportunities, great leadership, good atmosphere, excellent benefits. I find it genuinely fun to work here.”



Methodist Health System (#25)

Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare What employees are saying: “MHS is a wonderful place to work! Staff truly care about their patients and believe in the mission of the organization. Not only am I proud to work here, but I would bring my family here for care in a heartbeat!”

This story was produced by Glassdoor and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.