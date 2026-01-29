The 50 most expensive ZIP codes for renters in America (2026 rankings)

Jaclyn Vernace // Shutterstock.

While national rent growth has stabilized in many mid-tier markets, the ultraluxury sector is operating in a different reality. In America’s most exclusive ZIP codes, renting is no longer a stepping stone to ownership—it is a strategic lifestyle choice for the ultrawealthy.

From the Hamptons’ summer estates to the cliffside villas of the California coast, the price of admission for a premier rental continues to climb. A new analysis of Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI) data conducted by Good Life Property Management’s Orange County office reveals the 50 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S. entering 2026, where monthly leases often rival the cost of a luxury vehicle.

The data reveals a stark “luxury decoupling.” While the average U.S. rent hovers around $2,000 per month, the entry point for the top 50 markets now averages over $6,500, with the most exclusive enclaves commanding well over $40,000 per month. This surge is driven by a shift in high-net-worth behavior: the rise of the “forever renter,” individuals who prioritize flexibility and liquidity over tying up capital in high-maintenance estates.

Methodology

Zip codes were ranked by their ZORI value as of Dec. 31, 2025—the most recent data available to start the new year. This analysis utilized the “Smoothed, Seasonally Adjusted” dataset to account for volatility in vacation markets. Only ZIP codes with a minimum population of 2,000 were included to eliminate statistical outliers and ensure the rankings reflect active rental markets.

The Geography of Wealth: East Coast Seasonality vs. West Coast Stability

The 2026 rankings reveal a stark geographic divide in the ultraluxury rental market. The top 10 list is dominated by the seasonal enclaves of New York’s Hamptons, where extreme scarcity during summer months skews annual averages. Water Mill, New York (11976), takes the top spot with a staggering typical rent of $95,833 per month, followed closely by Sag Harbor and East Hampton.

However, when controlling for seasonal volatility, Southern California emerges as the leader for year-round residential luxury. While the Hamptons are defined by the “summer rental,” the California coast is defined by the “lifestyle lease”—12- to 24-month contracts for primary residences.

Notably, Orange County’s coastal ZIP codes are now trading at parity with historically more expensive markets like Beverly Hills and Malibu. Newport Beach (92625), for instance, has surged to rank #14 nationwide, sitting just one spot behind the famous 90210 ZIP code.

The Full Top 25 List (2026 Rankings)

#1 Water Mill, NY (11976) : $95,833

: $95,833 #2 Sag Harbor, NY (11963) : $41,809

: $41,809 #3 East Hampton, NY (11937) : $40,745

: $40,745 #4 Southampton, NY (11968) : $40,058

: $40,058 #5 East Quogue, NY (11942) : $38,000

: $38,000 #6 Montauk, NY (11954) : $27,736

: $27,736 #7 Margate City, NJ (08402) : $26,417

: $26,417 #8 Snowmass Village, CO (81615) : $21,000

: $21,000 #9 Southold, NY (11971) : $19,500

: $19,500 #10 Aspen, CO (81611) : $18,333

: $18,333 #11 Malibu, CA (90265) : $12,756

: $12,756 #12 Los Angeles, CA (90077 – Bel Air) : $12,610

: $12,610 #13 Beverly Hills, CA (90210) : $11,495

: $11,495 #14 Newport Beach, CA (92625) : $9,102

: $9,102 #15 Naples, FL (34103) : $8,605

: $8,605 #16 Spring Lake, NJ (07762) : $8,472

: $8,472 #17 Naples, FL (34102) : $7,865

: $7,865 #18 Newport Beach, CA (92662) : $7,724

: $7,724 #19 New York, NY (10007 – Tribeca) : $7,566

: $7,566 #20 Los Altos, CA (94024) : $7,499

: $7,499 #21 Ventnor City, NJ (08406) : $7,485

: $7,485 #22 Santa Monica, CA (90402) : $7,478

: $7,478 #23 Newport Beach, CA (92657) : $7,096

: $7,096 #24 Siesta Key, FL (34242) : $7,000

: $7,000 #25 Indian River Shores, FL (32963): $6,986

The Rest of the List: Rankings #26-50

The second half of the top 50 list highlights the diversity of the luxury rental market, featuring everything from equestrian estates in Florida to tech-centric enclaves in Silicon Valley.

#26 Naples, FL (34108) : $6,863

: $6,863 #27 New York, NY (10282 – Battery Park City) : $6,854

: $6,854 #28 New York, NY (10013 – SoHo/Tribeca) : $6,789

: $6,789 #29 Saint Helena, CA (94574) : $6,700

: $6,700 #30 Key Biscayne, FL (33149) : $6,631

: $6,631 #31 San Marino, CA (91108) : $6,367

: $6,367 #32 Tiburon, CA (94920) : $6,244

: $6,244 #33 Los Altos, CA (94022) : $6,179

: $6,179 #34 Los Angeles, CA (90272 – Pacific Palisades) : $6,163

: $6,163 #35 Boston, MA (02120) : $6,151

: $6,151 #36 Palm Beach Gardens, FL (33412) : $6,111

: $6,111 #37 Palm Beach, FL (33480) : $6,070

: $6,070 #38 Jackson, WY (83001) : $5,900

: $5,900 #39 Short Hills, NJ (07078) : $5,873

: $5,873 #40 Southlake, TX (76092) : $5,850

: $5,850 #41 Corte Madera, CA (94925) : $5,768

: $5,768 #42 Jupiter, FL (33477) : $5,648

: $5,648 #43 Rolling Hills Estates, CA (90274) : $5,639

: $5,639 #44 Los Angeles, CA (91436 – Encino) : $5,619

: $5,619 #45 New York, NY (10014 – West Village) : $5,381

: $5,381 #46 Manhattan Beach, CA (90266) : $5,374

: $5,374 #47 Garden City, NY (11530) : $5,370

: $5,370 #48 New York, NY (10069 – Upper West Side) : $5,360

: $5,360 #49 New York, NY (10001 – Chelsea) : $5,338

: $5,338 #50 Saratoga, CA (95070): $5,218

The 2026 rental rankings highlight the geographic contrast in ultraluxury markets: from the cliffside estates of Newport Coast, California, to the high-rise penthouses of New York City.

Good Life Property Management

Conclusion: The Era of ‘Real Estate as a Service’

The 2026 data confirms a structural change in the housing market: the “American Dream” is bifurcating. For a growing segment of the ultrawealthy, the ultimate luxury is no longer a mortgage but mobility. The premium rents paid in these top 50 ZIP codes are not just for location or square footage—they are the price of admission for liquidity and freedom.

For investors holding these blue-chip assets, the takeaway is clear: The days of passive “mailbox money” in the luxury sector are over. A tenant paying a premium north of $10,000 per month expects a living experience comparable to a five-star hotel. In this new landscape, the most successful property owners will be those who pivot from simple rent collection to active, hospitality-driven asset management.

Data analysis by Good Life Property Management’s Orange County Office.

