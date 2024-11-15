Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Presidential Election – What's Next

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- We’ve finally reached the finish line of another marathon election cycle that was filled with many twists and turns.

As we all know, former President Donald Trump has won his second term, becoming the second President in history to win non-consecutive presidential terms.

As with any election, there are people who are happy with the result, people who are unhappy with the result and, of course, a lot of that has to do with their money. Especially when it comes to retirement planning.

Investment Advisor, Brian Mirau joins me with what you need to know.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

