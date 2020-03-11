UTEP women’s team advances to Conference USA quarterfinals

News

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP women's team got another step closer to a Conference USA Tournament championship.

The Miners defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls in the first round of the tournament by a final score of 95-67.

Additionally, the 95 points are the fourth-highest total by any program in C-USA tournament history.

Sabine Lipe (career-high 16 points), Katarina Zec (16 points), DeJaNae Roebuck (13 points), Avery Crouse (12 points) and Arina Khlopkova (10 points) all hit double figures in scoring for UTEP. The Miners connected on 50.0 percent (33-60) from the floor, including 82.4 percent (14-17) during a dominant first quarter that resulted in them leading by 21 (36-15) through 10 minutes of action.

The 36 points scored in the opening framed tied as the most in a quarter in program history. The Miners won the boards (38-31) and forced 22 turnovers that result in 22 points during the wire-to-wire win.

It marked the third time this year that the Orange and Blue have surpassed 90 points without having any individual player tally more than 16 points in a contest.

UTEP will now face Old Dominion in the quarterfinals of the tournament.