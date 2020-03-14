Clint ISD joins other area schools in expanding break until March 30 over virus concern

News

CLINT, Texas -- The Clint Independent School District, like many others in El Paso County, has opted to expand the time off for students on spring break.

The district said classes will not resume until March 30 "out of an abundance of caution due to developments and increased concerns regarding the coronavirus."

Officials said they would also reassess whether that closure might need to be expanded as it gets closer to the 30th.

In addition to the school closure, Clint ISD has cancelled all student activities and staff travel until further notice.