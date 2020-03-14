YWCA extending their services as local schools extend spring break

News

The YWCA is extending it's services as thousands of school kids will be off for the next coming weeks for spring break.

Earlier this week, several local school districts have extended their spring breaks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Several kids will now be at home for longer than parents expected and someone will need to be there to watch them, but that's not a luxury everyone has.

The YWCA is offering extended-hours camps for students affected by school district closures. The new hours will be 6:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m.

YWCA will be following the American Academy of Pediatrics pandemic guidelines.

LOCATIONS:

West Side: 313 Bartlett, 915-519-0108

Central: 1600 Brown St., 915-519-0107

Northeast: EPCC Transmountain Campus, 9570 Gateway North, 915-831-5832

East: 10712 Sam Snead, 915-519-0106

Lower Valley: 115 N. Davis, 915-519-0105

EPCC Valle Verde, 919 Hunter Dr., 915-931-2123