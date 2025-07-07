Joe Golding’s new UTEP contract has him earning $712K a year

EL PASO, Texas - When UTEP men's basketball coach Joe Golding begins his 5th season with the Miners, he'll do so under a new contract.

In June, UTEP announced Golding would receive a contract extension, but they didn't release the details of that contract such as Golding's salary.

Through an open records request, ABC-7 was able to receive Golding's new contract.

The contract went into effect June 1, 2025, effectively terminating Golding's previous 5-year contract that was signed in 2021 when Golding took the job at UTEP.

Golding's annual base salary will now be $412,000, but he'll also receive $300,000 per year for fulfilling speaking engagements and his weekly coaches shows.

That comes out to a combined salary of $712,000 a year.

In comparison, Golding's previous contract had him with an annual base salary of $400,000, plus $300,000 for speaking engagements for a combined salary of $700,000 a year.

Golding's new contract has him making $12,000 more a year.

The extension keeps Golding with the Miners for the next three seasons, but he'll have an opportunity to add an additional fourth season if he leads the Miners to a regular season conference championship, or a conference tournament championship.

Golding could be the head coach at UTEP through the 2028-2029 season if he accomplishes that goal.

There are also other incentives included in Golding's new contract such as bonuses for achieving certain goals.

He'll receive $25,000 if he leads the Miners to the NCAA Tournament, $150,000 for a Final Four appearance, $10,000 if the team makes it to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

Golding was entering the final year of his previous 5-year contract before UTEP gave him an extension.

After a successful run and an appearance in the Conference USA tournament title game in 2024, the Miners took a step back this past season.

Despite an 18-15 record, the Miners were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament.

Golding holds an overall record of 70-63 during his four seasons at UTEP.

We've attached Golding's new contract below: