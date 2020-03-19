Skip to Content
Borderland stores reserve morning hours for elderly, at-risk customers

Virus Outbreak Senior Shopping Hours
AP via CNN
A shopper puts on gloves before entering a supermarket during hours open only for seniors.

EL PASO, Texas -- As items continue flying off grocery shelves leaving them nearly empty, stores in El Paso and Las Cruces are accommodating seniors and vulnerable at-risk customers by reserving special morning hours just for them to shop.

  • ALBERTSON'S: Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • TARGET: First hour of shopping every Wednesday.
  • WALMART: Every Tuesday for one hour before the store opens.
  • VISTA SUPERMARKET: 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m every morning.
  • DOLLAR GENERAL: First hour of operations each day.
  • WHOLE FOODS: One hour before the store opens each day.

