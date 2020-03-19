Borderland stores reserve morning hours for elderly, at-risk customers
EL PASO, Texas -- As items continue flying off grocery shelves leaving them nearly empty, stores in El Paso and Las Cruces are accommodating seniors and vulnerable at-risk customers by reserving special morning hours just for them to shop.
- ALBERTSON'S: Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- TARGET: First hour of shopping every Wednesday.
- WALMART: Every Tuesday for one hour before the store opens.
- VISTA SUPERMARKET: 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m every morning.
- DOLLAR GENERAL: First hour of operations each day.
- WHOLE FOODS: One hour before the store opens each day.
