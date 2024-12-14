ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm, quiet and dry for the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good morning to you all! We are in for a stretch of quiet weather here in the Borderland with above average temperatures, dry conditions, and mostly calm winds too. This is going to make for a great weekend and first half of the week- anything you have planned is good to go.

Looking ahead, midweek will bring some changes to the Borderland with a cold front expected to move across the region. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be a 5-10 degree temperature drop, with gusty winds up to 35 mph. As of now, the winds are not expected to be at a First Alert level, but if they do reach that threshold of 40 mph, we will be sure to let you know. Enjoy the great weather!