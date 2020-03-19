U.S. football team stranded in Honduras; some players from Las Cruces

News

All they want is to finally be able to come home.

Five people from Las Cruces find themselves stranded in Honduras because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group is part of a women's U.S.A. football team that includes players from all across the country.

They've been in Honduras since March 11 and were there to compete at an international tournament.

The group also does charity work during the trip as well.

Four players are from Las Cruces, the other is a coach for the team.

In total there are 55 Americans who are part of the group and who traveled to Honduras.

They're currently stranded because the country's president ordered the borders to be closed as a way to combat the coronavirus.

Billy Avalos is a coach for the team and is also from Las Cruces.

"At first we were jovial thinking hey this is a bad joke cause we were all going to leave the next morning," Avalos said.

The team was supposed to leave Honduras on Monday, but it was on Sunday when the Honduran president issued the order to close the borders.

The team is currently staying at hotel and they can't leave the property.

"It's a little scary because we're the only people here in the hotel," Avalos said. "We do have a few others, but literally we're basically on a lockdown."

The members of the team are given just a few hours to go out to stores and stock up on supplies.

For Candace Avalos, a football player on the team, the experience she says has been eye opening, and there's a message she believe we all can learn from.

"Not to take anything for granted," Candace Avalos said. "And to maybe keep in touch with our friends and family a little closer. You don't realize how much you miss those everyday interactions until they're not there anymore."

The team members from Las Cruces have been in contact with New Mexico state lawmakers, as well as the U.S. embassy in Honduras to hopefully find a way to get home.

They've been collecting donations to ensure they can afford to stay at the hotel for as long as they are stranded.

If you would like to donate, the email to contact is afeteamusa@gmail.com