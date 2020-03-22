El Paso County courthouse, all other county facilities shut down to slow virus spread

News

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County courthouse and all county facilities will be shut down effective Monday until further notice.

The announcement was made late Sunday night.

The measure, according to a statement from El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, is to further efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

People who may need to reach out to any county department are urged to go to the county's website to contact them directly.

You can also reach out by phone to 915-546-2000.