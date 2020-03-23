El Paso dog groomer takes extra safety precautions during virus pandemic

News

EL PASO, Texas-- Social distancing doesn't have to be all bad. With many working from home more people are able to spend more time with their four-legged friend, but that also means tending to their needs as well during these times and keeping them clean.

Fancy Pup Groomers assures their customers that extra precautions are being taken to keep you and your pets safe during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The main reason we're open is that we feel that Fancy Pup has a chance to connect with our clients almost in a family way," said Mishael Coss, Co-Founder of Fancy Pup Groomers.

"We're staying updated through the CDC making sure that we're up to date as far as the latest news regarding Coronavirus and how it impacts pets," said Coss.

Fancy Pup prides itself in being a very clean facility, but these days they make sure to take their sanitary procedures to the extreme.

"Meaning before we would disinfect maybe after 5 or 10 dogs as they came in. Now we disinfect after every dog. We've also reduced our staff to the most essential employees," said Coss.

One of those essential employees is Vanessa Saucedo.

"Yes it has changed now. It's a little bit more drastic now we have to be more careful. We disinfect our blades with a disinfecting spray that we spray before and after grooming dogs and in between. Also, we make sure that we're disinfecting our tables and everything that we're using," said Saucedo.

Since the virus outbreak, Coss has seen a decline of walk in customers at his business.

"Definetely, and because of this we also have our pick-up and delivery services to our customers here in El Paso, and we've seen that that's been beneficial," said Coss.

Customers who would rather not leave their homes are able to book their pick-up and delivery for their dogs through Fancy Pups online website.

Coss plans on keeping his business open to customer as long as he is permitted to in hopes of taking some stress off of pet owners.

"We care about your pets, and if we're just able to alleviate a little bit of the chores that everyone's going through by keeping your pets clean that's what we're here for."

The CDC says right now there is no evidence that companion pets can get infected with the virus. However, it's always a good idea to wash your hands after contact with pets.