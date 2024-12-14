ABC-7 Storm Track: Nice weather this weekend through this week, cool front Wednesday

Good afternoon to the Borderland! Nice, fair, and cool weather is expected this weekend in the Borderland. It was a nice day in the Borderland, we started the day at 34 and rose to a high of 66. These temps are slightly above normal for this time of the year. Likewise, if you plan to go vote this evening, it will be cooling down into the 50s as polls close. Later tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s.

Though we may have a cool front on Wednesday, this nice weather pattern will continue this week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s along with breezy conditions.

We are watching a storm system at the end of this week that will bring a slight chance of rain to the Borderland.