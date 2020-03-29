Anthony ISD, Fabens ISD and El Paso Catholic all extend school closures indefinitely due to virus

News

EL PASO, Texas -- Several more El Paso County school districts announced Sunday that they were extending their closures indefinitely as the county remains under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus.

Anthony Independent School District Superintendent Oscar A. Troncoso said his district's schools would now remain closed until further notice.

"While schools are closed indefinitely, our focus remains to ensure that students continue to receive their education via remote learning which begins on March 30," he said.

In its' statement, the Fabens Independent School District said: "As we continue to closely monitor all incoming information regarding COVID-19, Fabens ISD has extended its campus closures until further notice."

The district said meal distribution for students would continue during the closure, with pick-up breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Fabens High School and various bus drop-off spots. locations. Details were available at fabensisd.net.

And El Paso's Catholic Diocese said in a statement, "Bishop Mark J. Seitz along with Superintendent of Catholic Schools Steve Sanchez have decided to continue to provide all online classes until further notice with respect to the City of El Paso and the County of El Paso’s shelter in place order."

It continued, "The El Paso Catholic Schools began all online courses on March 23rd and will continue to offer students of Catholic Schools the best instruction online."