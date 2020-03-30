Watch LIVE: El Paso officials discuss virus cases, relief fund for small businesses

News

EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, County of El Paso Judge Ricardo Samaniego, Vice President of LiftFund Lupe Mares and Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza were holding a coronavirus press conference Monday evening.

The number of confirmed virus cases grew to 46 as of Monday evening. Ocaranza said of the six new cases, most involved young adults - who he urged to follow the existing stay-at-home order.

Margo indicated that "further restrictions" to the slow the virus' spread would be announced on Tuesday. Samaniego said recreation and construction were particular areas of concern; he also said additional definitions of what constitutes "essential" business and travel would be forthcoming.

In addition, officials announced a small business emergency relief program managed by LiftFund, a nonprofit organization that helps finance new small business and startup companies.

The city and county have each approved $1 million in funding for the new program will allow eligible businesses to apply for zero interest loans and some grants.

Businesses can receive a loan of up to $25,000 and a grant of up to $5,000. LiftFund will start taking applications beginning Wednesday on its website at www.LiftFund.com.