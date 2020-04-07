Community Champion: Hanks runner commits to University of Texas

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- It's not easy signing to compete at a division one university, but with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

Hanks runner Rodger Rivera put in the work and is now able to reap the rewards.

Rivera signed with the University of Texas and will be running for the Longhorns in the fall.

Rivera had other offers from division one universities such as Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

This past season Rivera finished third as an individual at the Class 5A State Cross Country Meet.

He was looking forward to the track and field season in the Spring, but the season is currently on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivera says he continues to train and prepare at home and that he's looking forward to the opportunity to represent the Sun City in Austin.

For his efforts and accomplishments, Rivera has been named a Community Champion sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.