All in all a nice day for Thursday with sunshine and high clouds. Winds will kick up just a bit to around 30 mph out of the SW.

Good Friday will be nice with temps cooling down a bit to the low and mid 70's.

Saturday will become Windy with gusts around 45 mph out of the West. Temps will cool to the mid and upper 60's.

