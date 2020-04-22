Georgia Tech transfer, Kristian Sjolund, commits to UTEP

News

The UTEP Miners were in need of some size, and now it appears they have it.

Kristian Sjolund, a transfer from Georgia Tech out of the Atlantic Coast Conference, has committed to UTEP.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Sjolund is a 6'8 sophomore forward who could have three years of eligibility with UTEP.

Sjolund, a native of Norway, was redshirted last season, but did see some playing time for the Yellow Jackets in the 2018-2019 season.

In December, Sjolund entered the transfer portal, but later returned to finish the season at Georgia Tech.

He again entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season.

Sjolund played in 21 games as a freshman and was a starter in three of those games.

He averaged 3.0 points a game and will be a nice compliment to fellow UTEP forward Bryson Williams.

That is of course if Sjolund gets to play this season.

Sjolund may have to sit out the upcoming season due to transfer rules unless he's granted a waiver.