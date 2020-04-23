El Pasoan Steven Montez awaits for name to be called during NFL Draft

News

Dreams of playing in the NFL are closer than they've ever been before for Steven Montez.

The former Del Valle High School quarterback is one phone call away from being drafted by an NFL team.

Montez has put in the work and now he can only wait and see which team believes he has what it take to be an NFL quarterback.

During his time at the University of Colorado, Montez set more than 40 school records.

He left Colorado as the all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Montez was invited to play in the Senior Bowl and also received an invite to the NFL Combine where he had a great showing.

Speaking from his home in Boulder, Colorado, Montez says the works he's put in, speaks for itself.

"I did my absolute best in the senior bowl, I did my best in the Combine, and on Pro Day, I think I knocked all of them out of the ballpark," Montez said.

"I played hard every single game, I go to practice every single day and work my butt off to hopefully be the best and you have to be happy with the end result if you've given it your all."

Montez is projected to be selected anywhere between the 4th and 7th rounds of the NFL Draft.

He says his family will be driving up to Colorado from El Paso to be with him for the draft.

"I'm excited to be around them and share this moment with them because they've been there through it all. They've been right next to me through this entire journey," Montez said.

Montez says there are five teams that have expressed interest in drafting him.

Those teams are the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, and the Green Bay Packers.

For Montez it doesn't matter which team is on the other end of that phone call, all that matters is for that phone to actually ring during the draft.

"If you told me 6, 7 years ago that I would be in this position I wouldn't believe you," Montez said. "I think at this point it's just a waiting game to see who's interested and who's going to pull the trigger on me."

The NFL Draft begins Thursday with round one, followed by rounds 2 & 3 on Friday and then rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

