Storms hit Upper Valley

News

Heavy rain and pea-size hail hit parts of the Upper Valley this afternoon and evening. Canutillo had heavy rain from a severe thunderstorm along with strong winds and small hail. Doppler radar estimates indicate upwards of near 1" in spots that caused some street flooding off Doniphan.

Temps also cooled down today. The El Paso International Airport hit 98 for the high ending our triple digit streak at 18 days which is now 3rd place on the all-time list. 1994 was the #1 time period with 23 days of triple digits in a row.

Storms will continue to be in the forecast the rest of this week along with cooler temps in the low to mid 90's.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather