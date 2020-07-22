Domestic violence on the rise in El Paso, but calls to shelters decreasing

News

EL PASO, Texas -- The pandemic has forced many people inside their homes, safe from the virus, but for some, a their home isn't the safest place.

Monica Barrera, the executive director for La Posada Shelter, told ABC-7 that women are now home with their abusers and can't find the time to escape or call for help.

"We've seen a decrease in calls, but the calls that we've been getting are more frantic, are more urgent, then they drop," said Barrera.

It's not only women not getting the chance to call for help, Barrera said women are also afraid of going to a shelter and catching the virus.

"We think this is a safer place than If you’re in a violent situation," said Barrera.

The shelter has implemented new guidelines to keep the virus out.

Masks are required in the building, the shelter has decreased occupancy, women are on schedules to use common areas, hand washing is required and the building is sanitized multiple times a day.

If you or someone you need needs help, you call the shelter at 915-544-4595. If it's an emergency, call 911.