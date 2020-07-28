StormTRACK Weather: Mostly dry and hot Tuesday

News

Well, it looks like the triple-digit temperatures are back in the forecast this week. High pressure will bring seasonally hot mostly dry weather through Friday with a few showers and thunderstorms mainly around the area mountains. Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread this weekend.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather

To follow weather and news updates on Facebook and Twitter: @NicholeEGomez, Nichole Gomez KVIA ABC-7.

Share your weather photos: https://kvia.com/share/