Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 8:07 am
Published 8:04 am

StormTRACK Weather: Mostly dry and hot Tuesday

Well, it looks like the triple-digit temperatures are back in the forecast this week. High pressure will bring seasonally hot mostly dry weather through Friday with a few showers and thunderstorms mainly around the area mountains. Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread this weekend.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather

To follow weather and news updates on Facebook and Twitter: @NicholeEGomez, Nichole Gomez KVIA ABC-7.

Share your weather photos: https://kvia.com/share/

Forecast

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply