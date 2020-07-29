El Pasoan is co-executive producer of new ‘Go-Go’s’ documentary on Showtime

News

EL PASO, Texas -- Rooted in the 80's punk rock scene, the "Go-Go's" have been around for 40 years and they aren't about to take a vacation, even though that's all they ever wanted.

A new documentary that showcases the highs and lows of performing in an all-female band is set for release this week, but that documentary almost didn't happen if not for one El Paso man who decided their story needed to be told.

"I grew up listening to the Go-Go's myself. I remember car washes in high school at Riverside where we would be blasting music and the Go-Go's were on and never did I expect to be in the position that I'm at now," said Arturo Cisneros, personal manager for the Go-Go's.

He was born and raised in the borderland and is a proud Riverside high school graduate who found himself going from the Sun city to the City of Angels.

"I've always had the drive and desire to move to Los Angeles, " said Cisneros.

He dipped his foot in the acting scene but found a greater passion for being a road and tour manager for various artists.

"My very first tour was with Luis Miguel. When my mentor retired, I joined the Neil Diamond tour," said Cisneros.

After 10-years with the Neil Diamond tour, he became the personal manager for the the Go-Go's while the groups genre morphed over the years. They were pioneers for the 80's punk rock scene.

"I always had these goals in mind that I really wanted them to accomplish and one of the main things that I wanted to do was bring their story to the masses in the form of the documentary," said Cisneros.

He persuaded the Go-Go's to share their story of being a successful all-female band in a male dominated industry.

"They were up against a lot. A lot of men told them, "no you can't do that no you shouldn't do that." They kept going and 40-years later everybody is still listening to their music," said Cisneros.

He serves at the co-executive producer in the new documentary that will also feature the band's first single in over 20 years, "Club Zero."

"Hopefully it inspires not just young women but young guys to of what you can do when it's in your heart and what it takes," said Cisneros.

The documentary is set to air Friday on Showtime.

When asked if the Go-Go's would be making a stop to the Borderland after the pandemic, Cisneros said that it's something he's working on.