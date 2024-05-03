Local artist creates mural for Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Next time you catch a Locomotive FC game, look around the stadium, and you may feel like you're at a fiesta. Local graphic artist Betty Ramirez created a mural that lines the outfield of Southwest University Park during Locomotive games. The colorful artwork, bringing a vibrant "borderland" feel to the stadium, reflecting the area's heritage. She says she was inspired by her daily commute from San Elizario - from the Giant X, to the downtown landscape, to the missions.

"This is my first mural! Most of the people here notice Ysleta because it gets noticed the most but I wanted to incorporate Socorro and San Elizario so I wanted to give a shoutout to my hometown!"

The Juarez-born artist also created colorful, oversized papel picado to the stadium's backdrop for a festive flair. Seeing her artwork throughout the stadium gives Ramirez a sense of pride, but nothing compares to knowing she made her mama proud.

"My mom was like, 'I was very proud! I wanted to scream to the world, my daughter did that!' So that to me was like - I did it," says Ramirez.

Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest says the organization is constantly looking for artists - both professional and amateur. In the past, kids and fans alike have created posters promoting games.

As a graphic artist for the Locomotive FC, Ramirez's work has also been proudly exhibited on coasters, jerseys and other posters and artwork.