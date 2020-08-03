‘Love Letters to El Paso’ – new display set up in downtown

News

EL PASO, Texas -- As El Paso continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the city's 'Visit El Paso' convention and visitors bureau wanted to give the community a symbol of hope to keep going.

"El Paso is a city of resiliency and hope, and we wanted to give the community a focus on something positive during such trying times," said Veronica Castro, director of tourism for Visit El Paso.

On display in San Jacinto Plaza downtown, you will find the letters E and P displayed alongside a star with the words 'thank you' written across the front.

On each letter, names of several groups of essential workers helping to keep the community running during the pandemic like nurses and educators, but also the groups who may not get the recognition they deserve.

"We wanted to recognize those individuals as well, that sometimes get overlooked and taken for granted," said Castro.

Visit El Paso wants the community to come out and take a picture with the display. Then post it to social media with the hashtag #iloveeptx or #elpasostrong.

These letters will be displayed through Sept. and then changed according to events or holidays.