Local families get back to school supplies

today at 7:14 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Tens of thousands of area students prepare to go back to school.

A community event hosted by Moms on Board and Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare provided student athlete physicals, free clear backpacks, school supplies and even haircuts.

"We're really proud to partner with them to make sure that the students start off the year with success," said Alejandro Romero, CEO Las Palmas Medical Center.

Romero added that GME residents were on hand to provide the UIL Student Athlete physicals.

"I think the students are very appreciative. They're very thankful for us providing that service because it's something less that they have to worry about when they're starting the New Year," he added. 

Yvonne Suarez

