El Paso, Texas- We will see another day with near record high temperatures on Saturday.

El Paso: High 102 (record to beat is 101 set in 1994)

Las Cruces: High 101 (record to beat 104 set in 2007)

Our skies will start off mostly clear but we may see some clouds by the afternoon. There will be scattered mountain thunderstorms with just a slight chance for rain in the lowlands. Our winds will be variable at 5 to 10 mph.