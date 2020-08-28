Why America and El Paso are running out of aluminum cans

News

EL PASO, Texas -- The latest shortage during the coronavirus pandemic is aluminum cans. Beer and soft drink companies say with so many people staying home and buying cases of beverages they've hit capacity on how many cans they can make.

"There is an aluminum can shortage in America. There is an aluminum can shortage here in El Paso," said Nick Lamantia, general manager of El Paso's L&F Distributors, which provides restaurants and bars with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

​​"Everyone who makes anything that goes into a 12-ounce can is being challenged to some respect," added Adam Collins, a spokesperson for brewer Molson Coors.

The "unprecedented demand" for cans has prompted U.S. manufacturers to take the unusual step of importing billions of empty cans from overseas, according to the Can Manufacturers Institute.

"Can supply is a big deal," said Paul Gatza, a senior vice president for the Brewers Association, the trade association representing America's craft breweries. "We are seeing extended wait times for can orders and also some of the smaller players not having orders fulfilled. Expect to hear more about can shortages across beverage companies."