Country music singer Jon Pardi promises a fun time for Minerpalooza virtual concert

EL PASO, Texas-- Miner fans don't have to worry about missing this years Minerpalooza due to the pandemic. The 30th Minerpalooza celebration will be going virtual this year.

The Celebration will begin with a pre-show broadcast via Microsoft Teams live Friday September 4th at 8 p.m. Right after the pre-show event, Miner fans can turn on their TV's and enjoy this year's headlining act, Country music superstar Jon Pardi.

Known for his neotraditional style, Jon Pardi will perform a 50 minute concert on the El Paso/Las Cruces CW. Pardi was recently nominated for a CMA for Album of the year for his album, Heartache Medication.

ABC-7's Iris Lopez sat down with Pardi over a Zoom call to catch up with him and talk about how he plans on getting Miner fans on their feet while they watch the concert at home.