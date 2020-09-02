Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 5:28 pm
Published 5:20 pm

Country music singer Jon Pardi promises a fun time for Minerpalooza virtual concert

EL PASO, Texas-- Miner fans don't have to worry about missing this years Minerpalooza due to the pandemic. The 30th Minerpalooza celebration will be going virtual this year.

The Celebration will begin with a pre-show broadcast via Microsoft Teams live Friday September 4th at 8 p.m. Right after the pre-show event, Miner fans can turn on their TV's and enjoy this year's headlining act, Country music superstar Jon Pardi.

Known for his neotraditional style, Jon Pardi will perform a 50 minute concert on the El Paso/Las Cruces CW. Pardi was recently nominated for a CMA for Album of the year for his album, Heartache Medication.

ABC-7's Iris Lopez sat down with Pardi over a Zoom call to catch up with him and talk about how he plans on getting Miner fans on their feet while they watch the concert at home.

El Paso

Iris Lopez

Iris Lopez is a weathercaster and reporter for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply