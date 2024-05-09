Skip to Content
Homeowner responsible for sinkhole repairs, Las Cruces official says

Published 11:22 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- ABC-7 has learned that the homeowner will be responsible for repairing the sinkhole that opened up in their front yard. That's according to Las Cruces police and fire department spokesperson Dan Trujillo.

"The sinkhole is on private property and the homeowners are responsible for mitigation," Trujillo stated Wednesday. "Utilities to the home are currently disconnected until the sinkhole is mitigated."

As we reported earlier this week, a 30 ft deep and 30 ft wide sinkhole consumed two vehicles in Las Cruces. This happened at the 1700 block of Regal Ridge Rd. Neighbors say the noise was heard around 9 pm Monday night, some neighbors said it felt like a mini earthquake.

No one was injured and the homeowners were working with The American Red Cross for temporary housing.

ABC-7 is live on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

