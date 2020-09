News

The next several days could see record high temps. No triple digit highs expected but we will be close. El Paso has never had a triple digit high beyond September 16th.

Watching a cold front next Tuesday that will drop our temps in the 70's by next Wednesday and also increase the winds with gusts around 40 mph.

